Google revealed the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 in October 2022, and it's rumoured these devices will be joined by the mid-range Pixel 7a during Google I/O, which kick starts on 10 May.

The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 devices succeed the excellent Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, bringing several updates in hardware, a refined design and some exciting new features, while the Pixel 7a is expected to succeed - though perhaps not replace - the excellent Pixel 6a.

If you're wondering what the differences are between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 - and how the Pixel 7a might compare to them based on the rumoured specifications, we have you covered. Here is how the Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel 7 and the rumoured Pixel 7a compare to help you work out which is the right one for you.

Price, availability and specs

The Google Pixel 7 starts at $599 in the US and £599 in the UK - the same as the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899 in the US and £899 in the UK - again the same as the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7a meanwhile, is rumoured to cost $499 in the US - though this is of course unconfirmed for now. If true, it's likely to be £499 in the UK too, putting it just under the Pixel 7, though nearly half the price of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro is therefore quite a bit more expensive than the standard Pixel 7 and therefore the rumoured Pixel 7a, though there are a number of reasons for that, which we will take you through below. You can see a brief rundown of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 specs against the rumoured specs for the Pixel 7a below.



Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7a SoC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor S2 Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch, LTPO, Quad HD+, 120Hz, up to 1500nits 6.3-inch, Full HD+, 90Hz, up to 1400nits 6.1-inch OLED, Full HD+, 90Hz Battery 4500mAh, Fast charging, Wireless charging 4355mAh, Fast charging, Wireless charging 4400mAh, 20W fast charging, 5W wireless charging Operating System Android Android Android Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm, 212g 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm, 197g 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm Colors Snow, Obsidian, Hazel Snow, Obsidian, Lemongrass Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue, Coral IP Rating IP68 IP68 IP67 RAM and Storage 12GB / 128, 256, 512GB 8GB, 128/256GB 8GB / 128GB

Design

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 share a similar design, with both offering a camera housing on the rear that spans the width of the devices, just like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The design has been refined since the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but on the whole, it's familiar and the Pixel 7a is expected to follow suit.

There's a premium finish on both the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, and both offer an IP68 water and dust resistance. The Pixel 7 Pro has a polished aluminium frame, while the Pixel 7 has a matte frame, though both offer Corning Gorilla Glass Victus cover glass and edgeless Corning Gorilla Glass Victus rears. The Pixel 7a is expected to follow in the path of the Pixel 7 and it's likely to drop the IP rating slightly to IP67, like the Pixel 6a.

The Pixel 7 Pro is the larger and heavier of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 devices, and it's expected to be larger and heavier than the Pixel 7a too with the Pixel 7a rumoured to be the smallest in the range. The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 both come in Snow (white) and Obsidian (black) colour options, with the third colour variant differing. The Pixel 7 comes in Lemongrass and the 7 Pro in Hazel. The Pixel 7a meanwhile, is rumoured to come in Carbon, Cotton, Arctic Blue and Coral colour options with the first two being black and white. Unlike the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6, the rear isn't two-toned for the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro and it's not expected to be for the Pixel 7a either.

On the front, both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 have a punch hole camera at the top of their displays in the centre, though the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly curved display, while the Pixel 7 offers a flat display. It's rumoured that the Pixel 7a will also have a flat display like the Pixel 7, whilst also offering a centralised punch hole camera at the top. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have under-display fingerprint sensors - which the Pixel 7a is also expected to offer - and they both come with Face Unlock, which the Pixel 7a is rumoured to have too.

Display

The Google Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate up to 120Hz. It offers a Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440), which delivers a pixel density of 512ppi, which is the same as the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display, which is also an OLED panel, though not LTPO. It has a Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080) for a pixel density of 416ppi and there's a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7a meanwhile, is rumoured to be coming with a 6.1-inch OLED display and like the Pixel 7, it is not expected to be LTPO. It is claimed to be coming with a Full HD+ resolution, which we expect to be 2400 x 1080, which would deliver a pixel density of 431ppi, and it's said to have a refresh rate of 90Hz too, matching that of the Pixel 7.

This means the Pixel 7 Pro has a sharper display than the Pixel 7 and what is expected for the Pixel 7a, and offers smoother scrolling too in theory, though you may not notice unless you had it side-by-side with the Pixel 7, or the Pixel 7a when it comes out.

As mentioned, the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly curved display, while the Pixel 7 has a flat display and the Pixel 7a is expected to have a flat display too. The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 have slightly brighter displays than their predecessors, with a peak brightness of 1500nits for the Pixel 7 Pro and 1400nits for the Pixel 7. Rumours haven't indicated what the Pixel 7a will offer in terms of peak brightness. HDR support is also present on Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and it is expected on the Pixel 7a too.

Hardware and specs

Both the Google Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 run on the next generation of the Google Tensor chip, which is called Google Tensor G2 and it is rumoured that the Pixel 7a will also run this processor. The chip offers more power for photos, video, security and speech recognition. The Titan M2 security chip is also on board both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7, which the Pixel 7a is also expected to have.

The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB of RAM compared to the Pixel 7's 8GB of RAM though, and it is rumoured the Pixel 7a will also have 8GB of RAM, putting it closer in line with the Pixel 7 rather than the Pixel 7 Pro. Storage options are 128GB and 256GB for the Pixel 7, while the Pixel 7 Pro adds a 512GB variant. So far, only a 128GB variant has been reported for the Pixel 7a. Neither the Pixel 7 or 7 Pro offer microSD support for storage expansion and the Pixel 7a isn't expected to either.

In terms of battery capacities, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a 5000mAh call again, like the Pixel 6 Pro, while the Pixel 7 has a 4355mAh battery under its hood. Both have fast charging on board, offering up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes, and they both have wireless charging and Battery Share, which is also known as reverse wireless charging. The Pixel 7a is claimed to be coming with a 4400mAh battery and it is said to be offering wireless charging for the first time in a Pixel "a" device. This is of course unconfirmed for now, but if it does, then Battery Share will also be on board.

Camera

Aside from physical size and a couple design details, the biggest difference between the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 is in their camera offerings and based on the leaked specs, it looks like there will be more differences in the Pixel 7a in this department too. The Pixel 7 Pro has a triple rear camera, while the Pixel 7 has a dual camera. The Pixel 7a is also said to have a dual camera but it is expected to have a different make up to the Pixel 7.

The Pixel 7 Pro's triple rear camera consists of a 48-megapixel telephoto lens (f/3.5, 0.7µm) with 5x optical zoom capabilities, a 50-megapixel main sensor (f/1.85, 1.2µm) with an 82-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor (f/2.2, 1.25µm) with a 125.8-degree field of view.

The Pixel 7's camera has the same main sensor and ultra wide sensor as the Pixel 7 Pro, but it doesn't offer the telephoto lens.

The Pixel 7a is said to have a 64-megapixel main camera sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, though no other details have appeared in leaks as yet. It's also worth mentioning that just because the megapixels are higher, that doesn't automatically mean better so we would still expect the 7 Pro to outperform the Pixel 7a, despite having a lower resolution main sensor.

The Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 devices have features including Motion Mode, Real Tone, Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser, as well as the company's excellent Night Sight, and it is thought the Pixel 7a will also offer these features. The Pixel 7 Pro also offers Macro Focus and 30x high resolution zoom, while the Pixel 7 doesn't have the Macro Focus feature and its high resolution zoom tops out at 8x. The Pixel 7a isn't expected to have the Macro Focus option either, though it is rumoured that it will have a high resolution of 8x like the Pixel 7.

Both the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel 7 have a 10.8-megapixel front camera (f/2.2, 1.22µm) with 4K video recording. The Pixel 7a is rumoured to be coming with a 13-megapixel front camera, though that's not confirmed as yet.

Conclusion

The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 both have a similar design, with a couple of differences, including the rear camera, physical size and colour variation, and the same is expected to be said for the Pixel 7a too. The Pixel 7 Pro also offers a slightly curved display compared to the Pixel 7's flat display - and what is claimed for the Pixel 7a - as well as a sharper resolution, higher refresh rate, more RAM, more storage and a larger battery.

It is the camera offerings where the biggest difference between these devices is the most apparent between the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 already, and expected to remain apparent with the Pixel 7a too. The Pixel 7 Pro offers a telephoto sensor and some extra camera features, like Macro focus and a higher resolution zoom compared to the Pixel 7, and what is rumoured for the Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 7 Pro is the more expensive of these devices though, so the decision as to which is right for you will very much depend on what features are important to you and what you're willing to pay for them. The Pixel 7 is a very capable device, but the Pixel 7 Pro brings those luxury extras and it's the one to buy between these two models if you can justify the cost.

If you're on a budget, if the Pixel 6a is anything to go by, the Pixel 7a should be a great mid-ranger but we will have to wait for the official specifications and our real-world experience to make any conclusions on that. Based on the rumours though, it's showing some great promise.