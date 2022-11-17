If you've been waiting to grab the PIxel 6a but missed the opportunity, then now could be the time. The Google Pixel 6a has returned to it's lowest price so far - making it a great time to snap-up this mid-range phone.

The Google Pixel 6a launched in 2022, the more affordable sibling of the Pixel 6 family, but importantly packing in Google Tensor power and offering that great Pixel camera. It's been widely discounted, so you can save $50 off the regular retail price at Amazon. It's now available for $299.

Google / Pocket-lint Google Pixel 6a The Pixel 6a take much of the Pixel 6 experience and condensing it down to a more affordable package. It might have been replaced by the Pixel 7a now but it's still a fantastic option. $294 at Amazon

Why buy the Pixel 6a?

The Google Pixel 6a offers many of the highlights of the flagship Pixel 6, but at a much lower price. Importantly, it is powered by Google Tensor, so it has the same power as the 2022 flagship phone. The clean software build with Pixel Launcher and deep integration of Material You make for a great smartphone experience.

But it's the camera that most people will want. The Pixel phones have long offered one of the best point and shoot experiences that you'll find in a smartphone and that continues. Although the cameras aren't quite as advanced as the Pixel 6, it will still outshoot pretty much everything at this price.

This phone is waterproof too, with a distinctive two-tone rear design - and this deals won't last forever, so snap up one of the best affordable devices. It's an absolute steal.

Is the Google Pixel 6a right for you?

The Google Pixel 6a is a great choice and when compared to the newer Pixel 7a still has enough in its favour to recommend it. There's a great feel to this phone and thanks to the Tensor hardware it has flagship power. Yes, the display only runs at 60fps, but on a phone at this price - with a camera this good - you can't complain too much.

Buy the Pixel 6a if you're on a tighter budget, but still want one the best camera experiences on a mid-range smartphone, and want the experience of having clean Android software with updates coming thick and fast to bring you additional features. This phone will update to Android 14 long before many others, so that's another bonus.

The Pixel 6a has seen a number of discounts since launch and it's now back down to its lowest price - certainly you'll want to grab one before it returns to the regular price.