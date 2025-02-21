Summary The Pixel 10 series should include four variants: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Android 16, more AI features, and a 3nm Tensor G5 chip may be the main highlights, but few specs have emerged.

Expect a launch by August 2025, with a first glimpse at Google I/O 2025 in May.

Google is notoriously bad at concealing upcoming Pixel phones . In recent years, rumors have made it possible to glean major details months in advance, to the point where even the tech giant seems resigned to acknowledging products ahead of time. There was nothing very shocking when the Pixel 9 lineup made its public debut in August 2024, and we know a surprising amount about the budget-priced Pixel 9a , coming this spring.

A collection of Pixel 10 devices are already on the horizon. So what do we know about them so far, in terms of specs, features, pricing, and a release date? Expect to see more information here as it becomes available, including a flood of news around late May.

Pixel 10 specs and features

An evolution in phone design, not a revolution

Very little is known about Google's hardware or software plans, but courtesy of GSMA data uncovered by SmartPrix, it seems like there are four models on the way: the Pixel 10, the Pixel 10 Pro, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. That's a mirror of the Pixel 9 lineup, so don't expect any revolutionary design changes. The GSMA data is backed up by Android Police, which claims that Google is using four horse-themed codenames: Frankel (Pixel 10), Blazer (Pixel 10 Pro), Mustang (Pixel 10 Pro XL), and Rango (Pixel 10 Pro Fold). Why horses? Your guess is as good as mine.

Leaked Google documents seen by Android Authority indicate that the company's next mobile processor, the Tensor G5, will be manufactured by Taiwan's TSMC using a 3nm process. That die size is smaller than the 4nm used for the G4, which should make it more efficient, but the bigger news is that in switching from Samsung to TSMC, the G5 could potentially be better optimized for Google's priorities -- such as AI. Let me emphasize the word "potentially," though. Semiconductor design is difficult, and there haven't been any other rumors about the G5's specifications. There might be nothing until Google is ready to make an announcement, or a leaker manages to produce benchmarks.

The Tensor G5 chip could potentially be better optimized for Google's priorities, such as AI.

The Pixel 10 series will at least ship with some version of Android 15, which is currently available on devices like the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25. It could conceivably get Android 16 , however, since that's already in beta, and there are signs of accelerated development. Android Authority is claiming a launch in Q2 2025, meaning sometime between April and June. Android 15 debuted in October 2024, about two months after the Pixel 9 hit doorsteps -- Google would no doubt like to impress customers more by shipping new hardware and software simultaneously.

Another reasonable assumption is that Google will add more Pixel-specific AI features. That's been the trend for years, and with Google pounding the drum for Gemini, its generative AI platform, there's no sign of things slowing down. It's just a question of what those features will be and how well they'll compete against what Apple has planned for Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 17.

If the Pixel 10 lineup follows the same pattern as the Pixel 9, it's mostly likely to launch in August 2025. Year-over-year, though, the Pixel 9 did ship two months earlier than the Pixel 8, so there's always the possibility Google will surprise us again. A spring release of Android 16 might even allow for a May or June rollout. Ultimately, the Pixel 10 will be limited by the speed of Google's manufacturing and supply chains -- and because of that, I doubt we'll see anything before July. There's an outside chance Google will revert back to an October launch window.

In any case, we could learn more at Google's next I/O developer conference, scheduled for May 20 and 21. The company used its 2024 event keynote to tease the Pixel 9, so it would be strange to see absolutely nothing at I/O 2025. If a May or June launch does happen -- unlikely as it might be -- we might witness a full reveal, livestreamed to the world.

We could learn more at Google's I/O 2025 developer conference.

Pricing may actually be the biggest question mark. By default, I'm assuming Google will want to stick to the same prices as the Pixel 9 series (see below), but Chinese import tariffs imposed by the Trump administration could lead Google to hike prices if it wants the same profit margins. All anyone can do is wait to see how the politics shake out, not to mention C-suite decision-making and the competitive landscape. Apple stunned a few people by shipping the iPhone 16e for $599, a full $170 more than its predecessor, the third-gen iPhone SE.

If Google does copy the Pixel 9's business plan, prices could look like this:

Pixel 10: $799

$799 Pixel 10 Pro: $999

$999 Pixel 10 Pro XL: $1,099

$1,099 Pixel 10 Pro Fold: $1,799

Stay tuned as more rumors emerge. For now, don't take any prices or release dates as gospel.

