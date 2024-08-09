Key Takeaways Google Photos is debuting a new Collections view, which replaces the existing Library tab within the app.

This new Collections view brings both shared and locally created albums together under one roof.

This new interface update is rolling out now across both Android and iOS, but it could take weeks to reach everybody.

Google is beginning the rollout of a new Collections view within its Google Photos app for Android and iOS, the company has announced in a blog post.

This new Collections section of the Google Photos interface is replacing the existing Library tab, and ropes in shared albums, locally created albums, and a number of relevant photography tools.

"We’ve heard you loud and clear that with the previous experience, finding shared albums was difficult. With the Collections view, you can access private and shared albums, all under one roof," says Sushmitha Varanasi, Community Manager at Google.

In addition to pooling shared and local albums under one roof, the new Collections tab also surfaces 'dynamic titles' for quick access, including Favorites, Trash, and more. The Locked Folder section will no longer appear at the top of the interface, with Google citing user feedback as the catalyst for this change.

The new Collections view is now beginning to roll out within Google Photos, across both Android and iOS. "If you can’t find the Collections view yet, check back over the coming weeks," says the Google Photos Team.

This Google Photos refresh comes right alongside Apple's big iOS 18 Photos redesign

Both tech giants are towing with new layouts to improve the usability of their gallery apps

Google's library redesign comes right alongside Apple's own big Photos update, which is expected to land alongside iOS 18 this fall. As mobile photo gallery applications become more complex and feature-rich year-over-year, it can be argued that existing interface paradigms simply haven't scaled up well.

Unlike Apple, Google has the benefit of being able to update its native apps independently of major software releases. If, for example, the new Collections view within Google Photos is received poorly by users, Google can quickly make adjustments and push out an update via the Play Store.

How exactly users will react to the interface changes within Google Photos is yet to be seen. If history is anything to go by, people tend to dislike UI changes, at least initially. The reception here will depend on just how intuitive the new Collections view ends up being when used in the real world.