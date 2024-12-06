Key Takeaways Google Photos 2024 Recap is a Spotify Wrapped-like collection of memories from the year.

U.S. users getting a Gemini-enabled version with personalized captions.

Recap includes animations, insights, and can be shared on social media.

Google has launched its Google Photos 2024 Recap, a Spotify Wrapped-like celebratory collection of memories. Highlighting your photos and moments from the year, Google Photos 2024 Recap is available to try now.

While Google Photos 2024 Recap is available to global users, those in the U.S. have the opportunity to get a version that leverages a Gemini AI model that adds personalized captions. These are generated and highlight the two 'biggest' moments from your year. U.S. users must opt into using Gemini features in the Photos app to take advantage of this version.

Related Samsung Gallery vs Google photos: Which one comes out on top? Samsung Gallery and Google Photos are the default image storage apps on Galaxy phones, but which one is better?

What to expect from Google Photos 2024 Recap

Access memories and fun tidbits based on your photos taken this year

Google Photos 2024 Recap highlights special moments and your collection of photos interactively and expressively. Photos are displayed with animations, pulled from some of your best photos. On top of highlighting these moments, Google Photos also provides some fun insights. This includes your longest photo streak, how many smiles you captured in photos, and the top colors in your photos.

You're also able to share your Google Photos 2024 Recap with friends or post them across social media.

How to access your Google Photos 2024 Recap

Google Photos 2024 Recap is rolling out to users now

Once available, you'll find Google Photos 2024 Recap in the Memories carousel all month long. In January 2025, the Recap will then move to your Photo Grid. That way, you can keep it if you want to take a trip down memory lane.

With a global rollout of Google Photos 2024 Recap having already begun, it'll only be a matter of time before you have access to the feature. If you have notifications turned on, the Photos app will let you know when it's ready.

It's worth noting that Google Photos 2024 Recap is only available if Face Groupings is turned on. To enable this, navigate to 'Photos settings' and 'Preferences' and select 'Group similar faces'.