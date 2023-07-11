Google Nest Thermostat
Google's Nest Thermostat brings affordable, practical sensibility to smart home climate control with the ability to program your temperature by voice command or in the Google Home app, and it's $45 off right now.
Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and so is this deal on the Nest Thermostat, saving you $45 off MSRP. The best thing about this offer is that it beats the Google Store's own active discount by $5.
What's great about the Nest Thermostat
If you're looking to replace that decades-old thermostat that's hanging on your walls, you might be able to do so with one of these - the Nest Thermostat is compatible with 85 per cent of existing systems and won't even need a C wire.
Once installed, you can connect it to your Wi-Fi system and control your climate through voice commands to various smart home appliances or from anywhere via the Google Home app. You can program a schedule to your own liking or sign up for Nest Renew to shift your energy usage around when more renewable generation sources are active in your area.
We have a repository of tips and tricks to make your Nest Thermostat work for you.
What's great about this Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal
Usually retailing for $129.99 in the United States, you'll find it today at the Google Store for just $89.99. But on this Prime Day, running through July 12 at 3 a.m. Eastern, Amazon is taking it a step further, offering the Nest Thermostat for $84.99 - a total savings of $45. You can also take advantage of three-month, zero-interest financing direct from Amazon and look up rebates from your supplier or government.
This is the lowest price we've seen on a Nest Thermostat since it has come onto Amazon, and the only way you'll get it is by being an Amazon Prime member. Plans start at $14.99 per month, but we have details on how to save on that.
