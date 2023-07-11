Google Google Nest Thermostat $84.99 $129.99 Save $45 Google's Nest Thermostat brings affordable, practical sensibility to smart home climate control with the ability to program your temperature by voice command or in the Google Home app, and it's $45 off right now. $84.99 at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is in full swing, and so is this deal on the Nest Thermostat, saving you $45 off MSRP. The best thing about this offer is that it beats the Google Store's own active discount by $5.

What's great about the Nest Thermostat

If you're looking to replace that decades-old thermostat that's hanging on your walls, you might be able to do so with one of these - the Nest Thermostat is compatible with 85 per cent of existing systems and won't even need a C wire.

Once installed, you can connect it to your Wi-Fi system and control your climate through voice commands to various smart home appliances or from anywhere via the Google Home app. You can program a schedule to your own liking or sign up for Nest Renew to shift your energy usage around when more renewable generation sources are active in your area.

We have a repository of tips and tricks to make your Nest Thermostat work for you.

What's great about this Nest Thermostat Prime Day deal

Usually retailing for $129.99 in the United States, you'll find it today at the Google Store for just $89.99. But on this Prime Day, running through July 12 at 3 a.m. Eastern, Amazon is taking it a step further, offering the Nest Thermostat for $84.99 - a total savings of $45. You can also take advantage of three-month, zero-interest financing direct from Amazon and look up rebates from your supplier or government.

This is the lowest price we've seen on a Nest Thermostat since it has come onto Amazon, and the only way you'll get it is by being an Amazon Prime member. Plans start at $14.99 per month, but we have details on how to save on that.