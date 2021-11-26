If you're looking for an intelligent smart home speaker, then there are plenty of options to consider. Perhaps the most obvious choices - and certainly cheaper options than the likes of Apple and Sonos - though, are the Amazon Echo range powered by Alexa, or the Google Nest range powered by Google Assistant.

Like the Amazon Echo smart speakers, Google Home devices - which are now Nest branded - are available in a range of sizes and there are both smart speakers and smart displays. They all have Google Assistant built-in, meaning they can carry out the majority of the same tasks, but they have very different designs and specifications which will determine where you put them around your home and what you use them for.

Here's everything you need to know about the Google Home and Nest speakers and displays to help you work out which is right for you.

Our recommendations: Which is the best Google Nest speaker for you?

We've seen and heard all of the Google Nest smart speakers and displays and we use many of them on a regular basis. These are our top two recommendations we would highly recommend if you're in the market for a Google Assistant-powered smart speaker or display.

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) The Google Nest Mini is the cheapest in the Google Nest smart speaker portfolio and while it doesn't deliver the sound performance of the Nest Audio, it has all the same Google Assistant features. It's small size means it can be positioned pretty much anywhere too and it's an excellent price. $49 at Best Buy £49 on John Lewis

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Hub Max The Nest Hub Max is the most expensive in the Google Nest smart speaker line up, but it's also worth every penny, acting as a three-in-one device. It's a great performing speaker, has a lovely big display offering plenty of features and the Nest Cam at the top also adds security features. $229 at Best Buy £219 at John Lewis

While the above are our top recommendations, it of course depends on what you are looking for. With that in mind, here's a run down of the products you'll find within the Google Nest smart speaker and display portfolio and why you might buy each of them depending on what you are looking for.

Google Nest Mini

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Excellent entry point The Nest Mini (2nd Gen) is a smart and enticing entry-point to Google Assistant in the home, with this second-gen version bringing improvements where they matter the most. It's an excellent little speaker, with more bass, more flexibility, and it's more sustainable too. Pros Improved sound quality over original Home Mini

Excellent Google Assistant performance

On-device controls Cons No audio jack

No clock like Echo Dot

Not a huge upgrade over Home Mini $49.99 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Mini is the second generation of the Google Home Mini, and the smallest of Google's speaker range. You can see how it compares to the Home Mini in our separate feature, but like the Amazon Echo Dot, it's a puck-like device available in several colours - all of which have fabric covers. It measures just 98 x 42mm (3.85 x 1.65-inches), weighs 181g (0.4lbs), and it can be placed virtually anywhere, including wall-mounted.

There's a 40mm speaker driver and 360-degree sound within its small size and while it doesn't sound the best in the Google Nest range, it offers access to all Google Assistant features. These include smart home control, playing music, telling jokes, answering questions or loading up content on any Chromecast device, giving you voice-controlled access to movies and TV shows from supported services.

Google Nest Audio

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Audio Great sound performance With Google Home now being well outdated, the Nest Audio is better positioned as a music device. It looks better, it sounds better and it is better value for money than the original speaker. The competition from Amazon is still fierce, but in the Nest Audio, Google has a speaker that can hold its own. Pros Lovely design

Solid sound performance

Great Google Assistant integration Cons Some hiss around Google Assistant audio

No Zigbee controller to directly setup smart products $99.99 at Best Buy

The Nest Audio smart speaker refreshed Google's original Home speaker that launched in 2016, boosting its eco credentials with more recycled materials, while bringing in a fresh design that - like the Nest Mini - has a fabric cover. Rather than 360-degree sound, the sound is directional on the Nest Audio, with a 75mm woofer and a 19mm tweeter within the 175 x 124 x 78mm build, and the overall sound performance is great.

All Google Assistant functions are supported, and the Nest Audio can be stereo paired to make a bigger sound delivery. There is absolutely no reason to consider the old Google Home over the Nest Audio as the newer device is better in every way, and also worthy of an upgrade if you have the original Home.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen)

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Excellent smart display The Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) is an excellent smart display with all the same features as the original, along with some extras, like gestures, sleep tracking and audio improvements. Pros Great design

Lovely interface and smart home hub

Sleep tracking Cons Some hiss when Google Assistant speakers

No camera for video calling $99.99 at Best Buy

The Nest Hub (2nd gen) replaced the previous Home Hub/Nest Hub making a few tweaks but offering much the same design, which measures 177.4 x 120.4 x 69.5mm and weighs 558g. It continues to feature a 7-inch floating screen with fabric covered base, though it has improved audio for better bass response with a full-range 43.5mm driver on board.

You get all the connected services of Google Assistant like the speakers but the display offers a great source of information, giving you get added features like the ability to watch Netflix or Disney+, as well as seeing who is at your door if you have a Nest doorbell. The real addition on this device is sleep tracking though. Using clever radar technology the Nest Hub (2nd Gen) can detect your sleeping patterns and provide feedback, giving Nest Hub something unique as a bedside assistant.

Google Nest Hub Max

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Hub Max Great performance and features Adding a camera makes the Nest Hub Max significantly different from the smaller Nest Hub and in one masterstroke, makes the Nest Hub Max a three-in-one device: a security camera, speaker and smart display. It's an excellent display and the ultimate addition to any smart home - especially one already on board with the Nest ecosystem. Pros Great design and display

Nest camera adds loads of features

Good sound quality Cons Nest functions need a subscription

No built-in Zigbee support

No night mode on camera $229 at Google

The Google Nest Hub Max is the biggest device within the Google Nest portfolio - measuring 250.1 x 182.55 x 101.23mm and weighing 1.32kg - and it's also the device that ushered in the name change to Nest. It features a design very similar to the Nest Hub but it incorporates a 6.5-megapixel Nest camera with 127-degree field of view at the top of the display. The display is also larger at 10-inches and features a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels.

The camera can be used for Duo calling at a basic level, but it also offers Nest Cam functions, allowing it to act as a security device and it will also work with Nest's face recognition, so it can change the display details to suit different users. Elsewhere, the Nest Hub Max boosts the experience of the smaller Nest Hub device, offering stereo speakers with two 18mm 10W tweeters, backed with a 75mm 30W woofer for better sound delivery. Otherwise the user interface and Google Assistant features are the same on the Nest Hub Max compared to the Nest Hub, though there is no sleep tracking on the larger device.

Google Home vs Nest speakers quick summary

The Nest Mini is small and cheap enough to go into any home, like its predecessor - Google Home Mini - was. It has the same Google Assistant features as its larger siblings, but in a much more compact size.

The Nest Audio is the main speaker in the Google Nest family of smart speakers, a brilliant performer at a great price and a replacement for the original Google Home.

Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) offers a 7-inch display, sleep tracking and all the features of Google Assistant. It replaced the original Google Home Hub that launched in 2018.

Google Nest Hub Max adds a larger 10-inch display and a Nest camera, making it a full Nest device as well as a smart display. It offers a bigger sound than the Nest Hub and a couple of extra features too thanks to the built-in camera.

Google Home is the speaker that started Google's march into smart speakers, but it was replaced and bettered by the Nest Audio in 2020, whilst also pulling in some elements of Google Home Max.

Google Home Max was a powerful speaker when it arrived and one of the best sounding smart speakers around, though it was discontinued in 2020 so your best alternative in Google's range is the Nest Audio or Nest Hub Max.