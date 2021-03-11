Google launched a second generation Nest Hub in 2021, which succeeded the original Nest Hub that was announced in 2018. The second generation model sits alongside the larger Nest Hub Max that launched in 2019, a year after the original Nest Hub.

The name of the 2nd generation Nest Hub remained the same - Nest Hub - making a little tricky to distinguish between old and new. Throughout this feature, you will therefore see the 2021 Nest Hub called new Nest Hub, Nest Hub second generation and Nest Hub 2 to help differentiate it from the older and original model.

Here is how the Nest Hub (2nd generation) compares to the Nest Hub (1st generation) to help you understand what changed and what are the differences between the two models are. We've also compared the Nest Hub to the Nest Hub Max elsewhere if you're making a decision between those two models.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) The Google Nest Hub (2nd generation) is an excellent smart display with all the same features as the original, along with some extras, like gestures, sleep tracking and audio improvements.

Design and display

Nest Hub 2 (2021): 7-inch floating display, fabric-covered base, four colours

Nest Hub (2018): 7-inch floating display, fabric-covered base, three colours

The original Google Nest Hub (2018) features a 7-inch floating display that sits on a fabric-covered speaker base. It measures 178.5 x 118 x 67.3mm and it weighs 480g.

At the top of the LCD touchscreen display is an Ambient EQ Light Sensor and far field microphones, while the back of the display features volume controls and a toggle to turn the microphone on or off. There's also a power port.

The 2md generation Google Nest Hub (2021) has a very similar design to the Nest Hub, though it makes some refinements. There's a floating display with a fabric-covered base, an Ambient EQ Light Sensor and far field microphones, but there isn't a lip around the display on the new Hub, making for a more seamless finish.

You'll find the volume controls and switch to turn off the microphone on the back though so as with the Nest Mini and Google Mini, it's mainly internals that have changed from the original Hub, aside from some small changes.

The original Nest Hub came in Chalk and Charcoal colour options in the UK when it first launched, as well as a Sand option in the US, though you'll struggle to find it these days and it wouldn't make sense to buy over the 2021 model even if you did. The second generation Nest Hub is available in four options, comprising Chalk, Charcoal, Sand and Mist.

Hardware and specs

Nest Hub 2 (2021): Audio improvements, three-mic array, Soli, Thread, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Nest Hub (2018): Full-range speaker, two-mic array, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

The original Google Nest Hub (2018) comes with a full-range speaker, along with a two microphone array. It offers both Wi-Fi support and Bluetooth 5.0 and it has Chromecast built-in and support for multi-room audio.

The second generation Google Nest Hub (2021) offers an improvement in audio quality, with Google claiming it delivers 50 per cent more bass than the original Nest Hub which is apparent in use. It also moved to a three-microphone array, which makes for a better experience when using Google Assistant and puts it in line with the Nest Mini and Nest Audio.

The 2nd generation Nest Hub also features Google's Soli chip, which is used for sleep tracking and gesture controls, and it also has Thread on board too - like the Nest Hub Max - which allows for easier controlling of some smart home devices.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are on board again for the Nest Hub 2, as well as Chromecast support and multi-room audio.

Features

Nest Hub 2 (2021): Google Assistant, Translator mode, smart home control, music, YouTube, Netflix, sleep tracking, gesture controls

Nest Hub (2018): Google Assistant, Translator mode, smart home control, music, YouTube, Netflix

The original Google Nest Hub offers a number of features, including things like translator mode, the ability to watch Netlflix, control smart home devices, listen to music, watch YouTube, read news, and everything that comes with Google Assistant of course. It can also be used as a digital photo frame.

The Nest Hub 2 offers everything the original Nest Hub does but with a couple of additional features. The Nest Hub second generation is able to track your sleep thanks to the Soli chip when on a bedside table, which will then link to Google Fit. The feature is called Sleep Sensing and it uses Motion Sense enabled by Soli to detect movement and analyse movement and breathing.

Sleep Sensing can also help you detect sleep disturbances like coughing and snoring, as well as light and temperature changes in the room to better understand what could be impacting the way you sleep.

Additionally, the Nest Hub 2 has Quick Gestures, or gesture controls like the Nest Hub Max, allowing you to raise your hand to pause a track for example. Thread is also on board, meaning the Nest Hub 2 makes controlling compatible smart home devices easier.

Price and conclusion

The Google Nest Hub 2 offers an identical design to its predecessor, but makes improvements on the hardware and feature side of things. The audio quality has improved and features like gesture controls and sleep tracking make an already great device, even more useful.

In terms of price, the Nest Hub 2 launched at £89.99 in the UK and $99.99, which is less than what the original Nest Hub launched at. The 2nd generation model is also sometimes available for less, depending on deals going on. Even at full price though, it is a cheaper option to the Nest Hub Max and an option without a camera.

You can read our full Nest Hub 2 review for all the details on our experience with the smart display, but in a nutshell, it is a great buy.