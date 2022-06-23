Google Nest offers several products within its smart home portfolio, including the Hello video doorbell - now known as Nest Doorbell (wired) that not only offers a great design, but some excellent features too, like familiar face detection.

We've detailed all the best tips and tricks we've come across to help you get the most out of your Nest Hello - or Nest Doorbell (wired) - video doorbell. If you have the Nest Learning Thermostat, we have some tips for that too in a our Nest Thermostat tips feature and we've also covered off tips for the Nest Cams elsewhere too.

It's worth noting that the Nest Doorbell (wired) can be controlled through the Nest app or the Google Home app, so we have detailed the steps for both apps depending on your preference. Some features can only be done through the Nest app though.

Google / Pocket-lint Google Nest Hello (wired) $129 $179 Save $50 The Nest Hello offers great video and image quality, as well as a design that's clean and modern. $129 at Google

Nest Hello / Nest Doorbell (wired) usage tips and tricks

How to answer your Nest Hello video doorbell

You'll get a notification when someone rings your Nest Hello doorbell. Tapping on the notification will launch the Nest app. From here, you can either push the microphone icon at the bottom of the screen to talk to the person at your door, or you can send one of the three default Quick Responses.

Sadly, it is not currently possible to change the Quick Responses.

How to talk to someone through your Nest Hello if they haven't pressed the button

If someone has knocked on the door, rather than pushed your Nest Doorbell (wired), you can still speak to them.

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on the Nest Hello feed > Press on 'Talk' in the centre at the bottom of the app screen > Say what you want to say > Press the "X" to turn the microphone back off.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on the Nest Hello feed > Tap on the microphone at the bottom of the screen > Say what you want to say.

How to turn your Nest Hello camera on or off quickly

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Toggle the camera on/off.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on the Nest Hello feed > Tap on the three dots in the top right corner > Select 'Turn on/off camera'.

How to turn your Nest Hello Indoor Chime on or off quickly

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Toggle the Indoor Chime on/off.

This one is only possible through the Nest app.

How to link your Nest Hello up to Nest Hub

Open the Google Home app > Press the "+" in the top left corner > Press Set up device > Tap on New devices > Follow the instructions and link your account.

Once linked, you'll be able to see the stream from your Nest Hello on your Nest Hub (formerly Google Home Hub), Nest Hub (2nd Generation) or Nest Hub Max, when someone pushes the doorbell, as well as ask Google Assistant to stream the view from your Nest Hello at any given time.

How to sign up to Nest Aware

Nest Aware is Nest's subscription platform, offering access to some of the main features on Nest Hello. Without it, you won't get familiar face alerts, activity zones, package detection, or event video history and you won't be able to share clips either.

You can't sign up to Nest Aware through the Nest app or Google Home app though. Instead, you'll need to sign into your Nest/Google account on Google Store and manage your subscription from there.

Nest Hello / Nest Doorbell (wired) notifications tips and tricks

How to change the type of notifications you receive from your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Notification Type > Select Push Notification or Email.

This one is only possible to do through the Nest app.

How to change when you receive notifications from your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Tap on 'When to send' > Select 'No one's at home' or 'Always'.

This is only an option through the Nest app.

How to change what notifications you receive from your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Under Zones, tap on the things you want to be notified about (People, Parcels, All Other Motion, Sound).

This is only possible through the Nest app.

How to turn on sound alerts from your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Sound > Toggle on.

When on, your Nest Hello will let you know when it hears a loud noise, such as glass breaking for example.

This is only possible to manage through the Nest app.

How to manage your Activity Zone alerts on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Notifications' > Tap on an Activity Zone you have created > Select which activity types you want to be notified about.

This is another tip that can only be done through the Nest app.

How to create a custom Activity Zone on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Activity Zones' > Create Zone > Drag each circle until you have created the zone you want > Tap on the tick in the top right when you're finished.

You can only create an Activity Zone through the Nest app.

How to name a custom Activity Zone on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Activity Zones' > Click on the zone you want to rename > Tap on the pen in the middle at the top of your screen > Type a name for the custom zone > Tap on the tick in the top right.

This is only possible through the Nest app.

How to delete a custom Activity Zone on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Activity Zones' > Click on the zone you want to delete > Press the bin in the bottom right corner > Confirm Delete.

This is only possible through the Nest app.

How to set-up Nest Hello visitor announcements on Google Assistant-enabled speakers and displays

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Visitor announcements' > Toggle on visitor announcements > Continue setup through the Google Assistant app.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog at the top of your screen > Tap on Voice notifications > Toggle them on > Continue setup through the Google Assistant app.

If you have a Nest Aware account and familiar faces setup, a connected Google Assistant speaker will then announce who is at the door, if it is someone setup in your familiar faces library. Otherwise, it will simply say "Someone's at the door".

Nest Hello / Nest Doorbell (wired) general tips and tricks

How to turn on do not disturb on Nest Hello

Do not disturb on Nest Hello is called Quiet Time. Turning Quiet Time on will mute your indoor chime and any visitor announcements.

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on Quiet Time in the bottom right corner of your screen > Slide between 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours or 3 hours > Press Set once you reach the time you want your Nest Hello to mute for.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on 'More' at the bottom of your screen > Select Quiet Time > Slide between 30 minutes, 60 minutes, 90 minutes, 2 hours or 3 hours > Press Set once you reach the time you want your Nest Hello to mute for.

How to turn off do not disturb on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on Quiet Time in the bottom right corner of your screen > Tap Stop.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on 'End quiet time'.

How to schedule your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on 'Schedule' > Toggle on Schedule > Tap on each day to set a specific schedule of when you want the Nest Hello to record.

You can only schedule your Nest Hello through the Nest app.

Note: We don't use the scheduling feature as we like Hello to be on all the time, monitoring the front of our house. Setting a schedule means there will be times where the Nest Hello will be off and not recording.

How to turn Nest Home/Away Assist on or off for Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on Home/Away Assist > Toggle on or off.

It's not possible to do this through the Google Home app.

When on, the Nest Hello will use your phone's location to turn on when you leave and off again when you return home. Like the scheduling feature, we have this set to off as we like to have our Nest Hello permanently recording.

How to change the status light on your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Status light' under Device Options.

From here, you can change the brightness of the status light between Low, High and Auto, but you won't be able to turn it off.

It's not possible to adjust the status light of your Nest Hello through the Google Home app.

How to turn the microphone on your Nest Hello on or off

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Microphone' under Device Options.

From here, you can turn the microphone on or off, but it's worth noting if you turn it off, it will disable audio streaming and audio recording. It's also possible to toggle audio recording on or off separately. When off, you'll still be able to listen live, but no sound alerts will appear.

It's not possible to turn off the microphone through the Google Home app.

How to change the chime duration of your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Chime duration' under Device Options.

If you have an electronic chime, you can then choose to set the chime duration between 1 second and 10 seconds. We have ours set to 3 seconds.

You can't change these settings through the Google Home app.

How to change the language your Nest Hello speaks

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the Settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Spoken language' under Device Options > Select the language you want your Nest Hello to use when you answer the door from the app with one of the doorbel's Quick Responses.

You can only use the Nest app to change the Hello's response language.

How to change the location of your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Where' under the About section > Tap on the current location > Set the new location of your Nest Hello.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on the Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on Room > Select a different room for your Nest Hello.

How to remove the Nest Hello from your Nest account

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to 'Remove Camera' > Confirm Remove.

You can only remove the Nest Hello through the Nest app. You'll also need to manually cancel your Nest Aware subscription for the Nest Hello.

How to change your Wi-Fi settings on your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Tap on Wi-Fi connection > Start > Follow the instructions.

You can only change your Wi-Fi settings through the Nest app.

Nest Hello / Nest Doorbell (wired) tips and tricks

How to see your video history on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the calendar icon in the bottom left corner. This will show you 30 days or 60 days of event history, depending on your Nest subscription. If you have Nest Aware Plus, you will also see 10 days of full video history.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Select your Nest Hello feed > Tap the three dots in the top right corner > Tap on Full history. You can then tap on the calendar icon in the top right corner to select a specific date.

How to filter events on your Nest Hello timeline

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the horizontal lines at the top of the timeline > Select the types of events you want to see appear in your timeline > Done.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Select your Nest Hello feed > Tap the three dots in the top right corner > Tap on Full history > Tap on 'Filter' in the top right > Choose what you want to see > Tap on Show Results.

How to see a quick overview of what has happened on your Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the vertical lines at the top of your timeline > Scroll through to see a quick overview of the main events that have happened in front of your Nest Hello.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Select your Nest Hello feed > Tap the three dots in the top right corner > Tap on Full history > Tap on 'Filter' in the top right > Choose what you want to see > Tap on Show Results.

How to save an event on your Nest Hello timeline to your camera roll

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the event you want to save within your Nest Hello timeline > Tap on New Clip at the bottom of your screen > Save to camera roll. You can also swipe right to left and tap on save.

You can only save an event as a clip through the Nest app.

How to share an event from your Nest Hello timeline

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the event you want to save within your Nest Hello timeline > Tap on New Clip at the bottom of your screen > Share link > Choose sharing method.

You can only share an event through the Nest app.

How to delete your Nest Hello video history

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to the bottom where you'll see 'Delete video history' > Tap on Delete History.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Tap on Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Scroll down to 'Delete Video History'.

How to change the video quality of your Nest Hello and the data impact

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to Quality and Bandwidth within the Video section > Set the Nest Hello's video quality at Low, Auto or High.

Nest says the Hello will do its best to use only 120GB per month when it is on auto mode. When the video quality is set to high, Nest claims the Hello will try to use only 300GB per month, while in low, it aims for 30GB per month.

You can only change the video quality of your Nest Hello through the Nest app.

How to turn Night Vision on or off

Night Vision will turn on automatically by default on the Nest Hello, though you can change it to be always on or off.

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap once on the live feed above the Nest Hello timeline > Tap on the Settings cog in the top right corner of your screen > Scroll down to Night Vision within the Video section > Select Off, Auto or Always On.

Nest Hello familiar faces tips and tricks

How to teach your Nest Hello who you know

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen. The Nest app will display new people it has seen and you will be asked to confirm if you know the person or not.

If you select yes, the face of the people you say yes to knowing will appear in the "See who your camera already knows" section of the People tab.

You'll know if there are new people to confirm thanks to a small blue notification dot that will appear in the top right corner of the People tab icon at the bottom of your screen.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces.

If there are new faces your Nest Hello has detected, it will say 'X' number of new faces. Tapping on that will allow you to tell the Google Home app if you know the person or not. If you tap 'Yes', you will then be asked if you want to add a name or add the person to an existing name.

How to see the people your Nest Hello knows

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen. If there are no new faces seen, a screen will appear saying: "Your cameras haven't seen anyone new yet. Once they have, return to this screen to categorise them."

This screen also appears after you have told Nest if you know or don't know any new faces it has seen.

A sentence below in blue says: "See who your camera already knows". Click on this to be taken to the familiar faces section.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces.

You will then see a list of familiar faces with unnamed ones at the top, followed by named faces. Tapping on a person will allow you to name them or edit their name.

How to edit images within a familiar face library on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on the familiar face you want to edit the image library of > Press Select in the top right corner of your screen > Select the images you want to delete > Press Remove to clear them from the library.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces > Tap on the pen at the top of the list > Select the images you want to delete > Press the bin in the top right corner.

How to create and name a familiar face profile on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap Select in the top right of your display > Select all the images of the person's profile you want to create > Select Merge > Tap Merge again.

To name that familiar face: Tap on the square thumbnail of the images of the person you want to create a profile for > Tap on Name > Type their name or what you want to call them > Press Return.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces > Tap on the pen at the top of the list > Select the images you want to merge > Tap on the merging arrow in the top right. You will the get the option to name that person.

How to rename a familiar face on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on the square thumbnail of the familiar face you want to rename > Tap on Name > Type the new name you want to call them > Press Return.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces > Tap the face you want to rename from the list > Tap on the three dots in the top right > Tap on Edit Name.

How to add images to a familiar face on Nest Hello

Each time Nest Hello sees a person, it gets better at recognising them, though occasionally you have to help it out by confirming an image should be within a familiar face's profile. To merge an image of the same person in their profile, follow the steps below:

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Press Select in the top right of your screen > Select the images you want to add to a familiar face and the familiar face itself > Select Merge > Tap Merge again.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces > Tap on the pen at the top of the list > Select the images you want to merge > Tap on the merging arrow in the top right. You will the get the option to name that person or add it to an existing profile.

How to remove a familiar face profile on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on the square thumbnail of the familiar face you want to remove > Tap on 'Forget this face' > Tap Remove.

Using the Google Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Tap on 'Manage' under familiar faces > Tap on the profile you want to remove > Tap on the three dots in the top right > Tap on 'Delete this face?' > Confirm 'Delete'.

How to turn familiar face detection off on Nest Hello

Using the Nest app: Open the Nest app > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on People at the bottom of the screen > Tap on 'See who your camera already knows' > Tap on Familiar face detection > Tap on the location of Nest Hello to turn familiar face detection off.

Using the Googe Home app: Open the Google Home app > Select Cameras > Tap on your Nest Hello feed > Tap on the settings cog in the top right corner > Toggle off 'Familar Face Detection'.