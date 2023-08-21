Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Top choice $150 $180 Save $30 The Nest Doorbell is a superb video doorbell that provides a clear view of the key areas in front of your home, including where packages are left. Smart features like familiar face and package detection can make life easier, and you get three free hours of event history. Pros Great video coverage Integrates well with Alexa and Google Assistant Continuous video recording with wired Cons Subscription required for some features Removal of entire doorbell to recharge Lower resolution $150 at Amazon $180 at Best Buy

Some smart home tech can feel like it's been made smart just for the sake of it, while not really offering a huge practical benefit. There are some products, however, that are a huge upgrade on their dumb counterparts and can genuinely make your life easier. Smart video doorbells fall firmly in the latter category. If you're trying to choose a video doorbell, we're here to help. We're stacking up two of the most popular models out there head-to-head; the Nest Doorbell and the Ring Video Doorbell (4th Gen).

Price, availability, and specs

The Nest Doorbell (battery) launched in 2021, with the Nest Doorbell (wired) following in October 2022. Both versions are available direct from Google for $179.99/£179.00. The Nest Doorbell (wired) can currently be found for $149 in the US, with the Nest Doorbell (battery) is available from $155. The Nest Doorbell is available in four colours: Ash (grey), Ivy (a slightly darker grey), Linen (a light cream) and Snow (white). We've got a rundown of how the two Google Nest doorbells compare in a separate feature if you want a more detailed breakdown.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 got released in May 2021, and cost $199/179 at launch. It's currently available from Ring for $159.99/£139.99 from Ring or can also be found for $159.99 on Amazon. The doorbell is only available for purchase in silver, although you can purchase interchangeable faceplates at an additional cost.

Let's take a look at the specs for both products to see how they compare.



Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) Ring Video Doorbell 4 Video resolution 1280 x 960 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels Wi-Fi connectivity 2.4GHz & 5GHz 2.4GHz & 5GHz Field of view 145-degree diagonal 160-degrees horizontal, 84-degrees vertical Measurements 160 x 46 x 24.1mm 128 x 62 x 28mm Live View Yes Yes Two-way Talk Yes Yes Advanced Motion Detection Yes Yes Night Vision Yes Yes

Installation

Whilst the Nest Doorbell comes in two different versions for wired or battery installations, the Ring Video Doorbell 4 can be hard-wired or run from its rechargeable battery. You can wire up the Nest Doorbell (battery) if you wish, which will use the connected power to charge the battery up to 75 per cent in order to prolong battery life.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 includes a quick-release battery, so when it comes time to recharge, you don't need to remove the entire doorbell. For the Nest Doorbell, the battery is built-in, so you'll need to take the whole thing off to charge, which can be a little fiddly.

Both doorbells are relatively easy to install, and you shouldn't have too many problems getting them up and running, even with modest DIY skills.

Video quality

If you only look at the specs, you'd say that the Ring Video Doorbell wins hands down, thanks to its 1920 x 1080 resolution in comparison to the 1280 x 960 pixel resolution offered by the Nest Doorbell. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

You're mostly going to be viewing your doorbell feed on a smartphone, so having a higher resolution isn't going to make a huge amount of difference. In addition, the format of the Nest Doorbell feed is more fitting for the shape of your front door; it's longer than it is wide. The Ring Doorbell Video offers a wider view, but it makes it harder to see the bottom of your door, which is where packages can often be left. Another factor is that the lower resolution of the Nest Doorbell means the feed uses less data and reduces buffering if you don't have a great network connection.

Features

One major downside to both of these products is that if you want to take full advantage of all that they have to offer, purchasing the doorbells themselves is just the beginning. You'll also need a monthly subscription to use some of the features.

Nest Aware costs $6 a month or $60 a year. With this subscription, you get access to 30 days of event video history, person, animal, and vehicle detection, customisable activity zones, and intelligent alerts such as familiar faces and smoke alarm detection. Nest Aware Plus is $16 per month or $160 annually and bumps your event video history up to 60 days, as well as adding up to 10 days of 24/7 video history if you have a Nest Doorbell (wired).

Ring Protect Basic costs $3.99 per month and includes custom motion zones, person alerts, up to 180 days of video storage, rich notifications showing a snapshot from your doorbell in the notification, and the ability to save and share videos.

The cost of the Ring Protect plan is clearly less expensive, but there are a couple of points in the Nest Doorbell's favour here. Firstly, you get up to three hours of event history without a subscription, and if you're using a Nest Doorbell (wired), you also get up to 10 days of continuous video recording with a Nest Aware subscription, which isn't something the Ring Video Doorbell 4 offers on any of the Ring Protect plans.

Both video doorbells also offer package detection which can send you an alert when it detects that a package has been delivered. However, with the Ring Video doorbell, if the package is placed at the foot of your door, it may not get picked up by the camera.

Smart home compatibility

As you would expect, both smart doorbells play nicely with both Alexa and Google Assistant. Neither product is HomeKit compatible though, so if you're all-in on the Apple ecosystem, you might want to consider another option such as the Logitech Circle View Doorbell.

Unsurprisingly, the Nest Doorbell works well with Google Home devices. You can ask Google Assistant to show or hide the camera if you have a smart speaker with a screen, such as a Google Nest Hub. Your Google smart speaker can also play a chime if the doorbell is rung, and even announce who is at the door using the familiar faces feature. You can also start a live stream of your doorbell on Echo devices with screens.

The Ring Video Doorbell works perfectly with Echo devices; you can automatically have the live feed appear on the screen of your Echo smart speaker when someone rings the doorbell, and you can also get announcements through your Echo devices when someone is at the door. Via the Alexa app, it's possible to create routines using doorbell or motion events from your Ring Video Doorbell as a trigger. For example, you can have your outside lights turn on when motion is detected.

You can also use Google Assistant to get information about your Ring Video doorbell, such as the last time your doorbell rang, or even ask it to start a new video recording. However, you can't watch the feed from the Ring Video Doorbell on a Google Nest Hub.

Nest Doorbell vs Ring Video Doorbell: Which should you choose?

There's little to choose between these two video doorbells. Both offer a lot of similar features, are fairly easy to install, and are comparable in price. There are a couple of things that just give the Nest Doorbell the edge, however.

The Nest Doorbell (wired) is the only option that offers 24/7 video recording, although you'll need a Nest Aware Plus subscription to take advantage of it. The 3:4 ratio of the Nest Doorbell feed is also more suited to front doors, allowing you to see more of the space around the bottom of your door. The Nest Doorbell is also currently the slightly cheaper option and comes in a range of colours without the need to purchase additional faceplates.

The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a great product and offers a cheaper basic subscription which can save you money in the long run, especially if you don't need features such as 24/7 video recording. The quick release battery also makes charging a little easier.

Whilst the video format isn't ideal for many users, if you have a wide front porch that you want to monitor, the Ring Video Doorbell will give you better coverage, and at a higher resolution than the Nest Doorbell.