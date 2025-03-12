Summary Some users have reported that Google Messages has been facing issues with receiving media, leading to slow-loading images and errors.

Google is aware of the problems and has rolled out updates to improve media receiving performance.

The latest update should help, but may not fully resolve the issues, and Google is asking users to provide feedback so it can make further improvements if needed.

If you use Google Messages and have had issues recently with receiving media such as attachments, images, and videos, you're not alone. There have been tons of reports on Reddit about it, such as slow-loading images, and now Google is taking action.

In a recent support page post, Google acknowledged the ongoing issues users have been facing with receiving media in Messages and said its team "has been actively working on this" and is rolling out new updates to the app "aimed at significantly improving media receiving performance." The app has no update, so this is likely a back-end server fix.

"We're hoping you’ll see a noticeable difference now. However, we also know that issues can be complex, and we're committed to getting this right," said Google Community Manager Monika Y.

Google Messages Google's default messaging application, which is installed on many Android phones out of the box. The company's custom RCS implementation brings with it end-to-end encryption. See at Google Play Store

Related Pixel 10 series leak offers first look at Google's next flagships Renders of the Pixel 10 series have leaked, and it looks very similar to the Pixel 9 series.

Google wants your feedback

If you're still experiencing issues receiving media on Messages, Google wants to know about it

Google / Pocket-lint

Google hasn't explicitly stated what's causing the issues with receiving media or what exactly it changed to address them. The tech giant acknowledges that its latest update might not fully resolve the issue and asks any users still experiencing problems to provide feedback.

After the update, one user on Reddit stated they've definitely "noticed a difference recently in received RCS photos," so it seems the update is helping some people. The issues seem to be related to RCS messaging, and based on reports on Reddit, users are experiencing the Messages app slowing down when trying to open incoming media files, photos being received blurry and unable to be clicked on, and a "Can't load attachment" error.

If you've been experiencing any of these issues lately, Google's latest update to Messages will hopefully help resolve them. To learn more or provide feedback to Google, you can visit the Google Messages help forum. In other Google Messages news, the app has recently added the ability to send RCS messages to yourself.