Summary Users on Reddit are reporting that their Google Maps Timeline data has suddenly disappeared.

It's unclear what's causing the issue, but it appears to be a bug, as some users have been able to restore their data.

One possible solution is turning Timeline on and off again, or clearing your cache.

If your Google Maps Timeline history has suddenly disappeared without a trace, don't worry, you're not alone.

Many users on Reddit are reporting that their Google Maps Timeline history is missing and that they can't restore it (via 9to5Google). Some users state that when they open Timeline in the Google Maps app, they receive the message "No visits for this day" for every day they check, regardless of the year, indicating that years of their Google Maps Timeline history seem to have vanished. One Reddit user said 11 years of their Timeline history was "wiped out."

Users experiencing the issue have moved their Timeline data to on-device storage, as initiated by Google last year, with Timeline activated in the app's corner. You can check out the original Reddit thread that first reported the issue below.

There is a possible solution to the problem

Timeline data moved from cloud storage to local device storage last year

The positive news is that this problem seems to be a glitch and not permanent, and some users have successfully recovered their Timeline data.

One Reddit user mentioned that clearing their cache restored functionality, allowing Google Timelines to display their history again. Another user found that turning Timeline data off and back on again (without deleting any data) resolved their problem, bringing back a decade of their Timeline history.

The exact cause of this issue remains unclear, and it is uncertain whether any Timeline data has actually been deleted. Additionally, this problem does not seem widespread, impacting only a subset of users. It's important to note, this issue appears unrelated to the Timeline purge that Google started implementing last year, which requires users to transfer their timeline history to local device storage, as Google is discontinuing cloud storage for Timeline data. Hopefully this issue gets resolved by Google for impacted users sooner rather than later.