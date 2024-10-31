Key Takeaways Gemini AI is coming to Google Maps to make it easier to navigate to your destination.

Users can ask Google Maps questions about a place, and get AI-generated answers based on reviews.

Google Maps is also expanding Immersive View to 150 cities and adding voice incident reporting to Waze.

I can't tell you how many times Google Maps has saved me. Whether its avoiding traffic or finding me the fastest route downtown, it's one of the best navigation apps out there. It's not just me either -- Google Maps is used by more than two billion users around the world each month.

Now, Google has announced it is adding Gemini AI to Maps. Starting this week, you can ask Google Maps questions, and it will respond to you using ideas curated by Gemini AI. So, if you see a restaurant that catches your eye, you can ask Google Maps anything about it, like whether it has outdoor seating or if it has a quiet/busy atmosphere.

The new AI features on Google Maps will be available on Android and iOS devices starting in the U.S. this week. Finding information about where you're going, or places on the way, has never been easier and has the potential transform how people use Google Maps.

Google is making driving a lot less stressful

Thanks to the power of AI, getting from point A to point B will be easier than ever before

In addition to being able to ask Google Maps questions, Gemini now summarizes reviews for you, so you can quickly find out about places before you decide to visit them. You'll see "Ask Maps about this place" when viewing a location. This feature lets users add a question, and Maps then uses Gemini AI to generate an answer based on what reviews say about the spot.

Google is also making it easier to explore your route before you start driving. After you get directions for a place, tap "add stops." You'll then see top landmarks, attractions, scenic spots, and dining options to help plan your drive. I can already see myself using this feature during my next summer road trip. Google is updating Arrival Guidance to make locating the building you're going to and finding parking easier. Once you're parked, Google Maps automatically gives you walking directions to your destination.

One of my favorite new features Google has added to Maps is enhanced navigation. This makes it easier to identify road lanes, crosswalks, and road signs more clearly on the map, making driving somewhere new much easier. Plus, with winter fast approaching for many of us, Google is making it so you can report weather disruptions such as flooded, unplowed, or roads with low-visibility.

Further, Google is expanding Immersive View to 150 cities. Immersive View uses the power of AI, imagery, and computer vision to let users experience what stadiums, parks, routes, and more look like in advance. Finally, Waze , which is owned by Google, is getting an update that lets users report incidents on the road using their voice.