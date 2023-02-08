It'll soon be easier than ever to use Google Lens no matter what app you're using.

Google has announced big upgrades to its Lens software, giving it the ability to search the screen across all Android apps with the long press of a button.

The new Google Lens experience allows for global use of a "search your screen" feature that will make it easier to search for whatever you're looking at.

Google says that Lens is already being used more than 10 billion timers per month, but it's quite possible that this new global functionality will increase that somewhat. With it enabled you'll be able to search what you see in photos and videos and more, whether it's on YouTube, in a WhatsApp conversation, or anywhere else.

Google gives a good example, suggesting that a friend might send a video of their exploits during a visit to Paris. If a landmark piques your interest you'll be able to long press on the power or Home button and then tap the "search screen" button. Google Lens will identify the landmark on-screen and then show you more information if you want to see it.

There are also upcoming improvements to the multisearch feature. Google says that people will be able to add to existing searches should they wish. "You might be searching for 'modern living room ideas'' and see a coffee table that you love, but you’d prefer it in another shape — say, a rectangle instead of a circle," Google's VP of search Elizabeth Reid says. "You’ll be able to use multisearch to add the text 'rectangle' to find the style you’re looking for."

That's coming in the future, but Google hasn't yet said exactly when it will be. It does say that it's "only scratched the surface" of the ways it can make search more natural and visual, so expect more changes to come as well.