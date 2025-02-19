Summary iOS users can now use Google Lens to perform visual searches of their screen within the Chrome and Google app.

Users can draw, highlight or tap anything on their screen and Google Lens will conduct a visual search for it.

Google is also rolling out AI Overviews to Lens search results, starting now on the Google app on Android and iOS, and rolling out soon on Chrome on mobile devices and desktop.

If you're a fan of Google Circle to Search on Android devices but use an iPhone, you'll be pleased to hear a similar feature is making its way to iOS .

Google has announced that iPhone users can now use Google Lens within the Chrome and Google app on iOS to search for things displayed on their screens. Users can quickly draw, highlight, or tap their screen to conduct a visual search for anything that attracts their interest.

This feature resembles Circle to Search but is restricted to the Chrome/Google app on iOS instead of being available across the entire device, like on Android. As a fan of Circle to Search, I'm thrilled to see a similar feature introduced on iOS, even if it is only available in two specific apps. The update is rolling out globally this week.

"Whether you’re reading an article, shopping for a product or watching a video, you can use this feature to quickly perform a visual search while browsing, without having to take a screenshot or open a new tab," Google said in a blog post.

How to use Lens to search your screen on iOS

Google is also adding AI Overviews to Lens search results

Google Lens is handy for finding out information fast and is used for over 20 billion searches each month, so having quick access to it on iOS is a welcome addition. Here’s how to use it to search what's on your iPhone's screen.

1. Open the Chrome or Google app on iOS.

2. Tap the three-dot menu.

3. Chose the option "Search this Screen."

4. Circle, highlight, or draw on whatever you want to search for on your screen.

The update is rolling out now, so if you don't see the option yet, double-check that the Chrome or Google app on your iOS device is up-to-date. In future updates, Google says it will make it easier to access by adding an icon in the search bar to activate it. However, no timeline has been provided for when this will happen.

Google also announced it is adding its AI Overviews to Lens search results without having to prompt it with a question. For example, you can tap the camera icon in the Search bar and snap a photo with Lens. It will then search for whatever you took a picture of, and you’ll get an AI Overview of what it is. This feature is rolling out for the Google app on iOS and Android in countries where AI Overview is supported, and is coming soon to the Chrome app on mobile devices and desktop.