Key Takeaways Gemini is capable of processing multiple forms of data input including text, images, video, and audio. It has an edge over OpenAI's GPT-4 in tasks involving audio and video processing, outperforming it in 30 out of 32 benchmark tests.

Gemini comes in three versions: Nano (lightweight offline Android), Pro (core for Google AI services), and Ultra (powerful for data centers). Staggered release dates, with Pro available on Dec. 13 and Ultra launching next year.

You can already try Gemini Pro in Google's Bard AI chatbot, and Gemini Nano with the latest Pixel Feature Drop.

Google has introduced Gemini, its latest large language model.

There will be a gradual integration of Gemini into Google's ecosystem, including its search engine and Chrome browser. One version, Gemini Pro, is already powering Google's Bard AI chatbot, and even Pixel 8 Pro users are getting advanced features enabled by another version rolling out called Gemini Nano.

CEO Sundar Pichai hinted at Gemini during the I/O developer conference earlier this year, and now Google is making it available to the public.

More than a text processor

Yes, Gemini is Google's response to OpenAI's GPT models, but it's also Google’s most advanced AI model to date, designed to be more than just a text processor. It supports multiple forms of data input, including text, images, video, and audio, and has the potential to be a significant leap forward from existing AI technologies. Google isn't framing it as an incremental improvement in AI but rather a paradigm shift toward more integrated, multimodal AI systems.

"It supports multiple forms of data input, including text, images, video, and audio..."

While most GPT models primarily focus on text-based processing, Gemini is designed from the start to be natively multimodal, capable of understanding and processing multiple types of data inputs. This gives it a significant edge in tasks that involve audio and video interactions - something GPT-4 is only starting to do. In benchmark comparisons, Google claimed Gemini outperformed OpenAI's GPT-4 in 30 out of 32 tests involving video and audio processing.

Gemini currently comes in three different versions, and its launch is staggered. The first version, Gemini Nano, is lightweight and runs natively and offline on Android devices. The second, Gemini Pro, is more robust and serves as the core for numerous Google AI services, including Bard, Google’s AI chatbot. The third, Gemini Ultra, is the most powerful version, designed primarily for data centers and enterprise applications.

Google said developers and enterprise customers will get access to Gemini Pro through Google Generative AI Studio or Vertex AI in Google Cloud on Dec. 13, and Gemini Ultra will debut next year. Although initially available in English, Google plans to extend its capabilities to other languages soon.

Gemini

How to try Gemini Pro right now in Bard

Google's Gemini AI is now available for you to try out for free within the Bard chatbot.

Just head over to the Bard website in your browser, log in, or create an account if you don't already have one. Keep in mind that Bard specifically requires a Google account for access. If you're using Google Workspace, you might need to switch to your personal email account to give Gemini a try.

Visit the Bard website: Go to the Bard chatbot website in your web browser. Log In or create a Google Account: If you already have a Google account, simply log in. If you don't have one, you'll need to create an account. Experiment with Gemini Pro: Once you're logged in, you can start experimenting with Gemini Pro. It's important to note that this is still an experimental feature, so you may encounter some software glitches in your chatbot responses.

This is still an experimental phase, so be prepared for the occasional software glitch in your chatbot responses. Also, remember that Bard is integrated with other Google services, so you can tag "@Gmail" to get message summaries or "@YouTube" for topics related to videos.

Want to try Gemini Nano on Pixel 8 Pro?

Pocket-lint has all the details on the latest Pixel Feature drop and new AI capabilities: