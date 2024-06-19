Key Takeaways Google's Android 15 Developer Preview 3 adds Passkey UI changes for easier biometric authentication setup in one step.

Android 15 offers automatic deletion of faulty biometric inputs, prompting users to re-enroll for improved phone unlocking.

Key features in Android 15 like satellite communication, better camera controls, PDF editing, and partial screen sharing are highlighted.

Google has released the third developer preview of Android 15. Like the first and second previews, the nearly finalized beta is available to anyone with a Pixel device. Still, we don’t recommend installing it unless you are a developer looking to test the APIs.

While this preview isn’t as feature-rich as the second developer preview, which introduced satellite communication and a host of other features, the third beta brings about platform stability for developers and a significant change to the passkey UI.

What's new with the Passkey UI?

Fewer steps for setting up biometric authentication

Using a passkey with biometric authentication now takes just one step, as opposed to two. The Google Password Manager prompt is combined with the biometric input screen. If you accidentally go past the passkey prompt, fallback options are available within the keyboard and text field menus.

Android 15 can automatically delete biometric inputs that aren’t working well

Auto-detection of biometric issues improves platform stability and user experience

In addition to the new Passkey UI, Android 15 will now help you redo your biometrics if there’s an issue, streamlining the process of unlocking your phone. Android 15 can detect when a biometric input isn’t working well, automatically delete it, and then prompt you to re-enroll. While you could already do this manually, this is a helpful feature for users who might not realize a biometric input update could improve their device's performance.

What should you care about in Android 15?

Satellite communication, improved camera support, and more

While developer previews are aimed at developers and feature what appear to most people to be pretty boring updates that affect compliance, performance, and user experience, we've also found some notable changes hidden in the code.

Satellite communication

Google is bringing satellite communication directly to the Android platform, not just Pixel smartphones with Android 15. This is similar to the iPhone’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which allows Android users to call for help even when in an area without cellular coverage.

Cameras in third-party apps

Android users have long struggled with apps like Instagram because the app couldn’t fully utilize the device’s raw camera output. Now, Android platform developers have updated the API to bring more camera controls to third-party apps.

Android 15 will provide two additional extensions that allow apps to adjust the device’s camera system, including low-light enhancements and the ability to use an LED in a multi-diode flash system. There’s also a handy “TORCH” (flashlight) feature coming with Android 15.

PDF searching and editing

Interaction with PDFs on Android 15 will be better thanks to Google adding the proper tools for developers to design ways to search, e4dit, annotate, and open password-protected PDF files.

Partial Screen Sharing

Partial screen sharing was first seen in the Android 14 quarterly platform revision 2 (QPR2), but Google has announced that it will be carried forward to Android 15. Partial screen sharing allows you to share only part of your screen or a specific app instead of the whole screen.

Health Connect API

New metrics are coming to Androids hub for fitness and nutrition app data, with new inputs for average step cadence, trans fats, and more.

Features developers will care about in Android 15

New APIs, advancements to the file integrity system, and more

While these features cater to a smaller audience, they are still important, and we think they are worth putting into perspective here.

Android Dynamic Performance Framework

The Android Dynamic Performance Framework, or ADPF, sets communication channels between your device and performance-intensive apps to set standards for power consumption, CPU, GPU, and memory resource allotment, as well as thermal management. Android 15 brings new tools to ADPF, so resource-intensive background apps consume less power.

Virtual MIDI 2.0 apps

If you make music with an Android device, you’ll be able to connect to DAWs or synthesizer apps as a virtual MIDI 2.0 device in the same way you would with a USB MIDI 2.0 device.

Improvements to file integrity management

The FileIntegrityManager service is getting a major improvement from a feature found within the Linux kernel called fs-verity. Fs-verity allows you to select files to protect cryptographic signatures.

We have a feeling this may manifest as Private Space, a protected cache of apps that can be accessed by performing a device unlock and something akin to the Secure Folder on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Secure your online activity with Privacy Sandbox

Android 15 continues Google’s trend of refining its legally-mandated attempt at replacing tracking cookies online with an even more convoluted method to ensure that ad buyers can still serve targeted ads without having too much information about you.

FAQ

Q: When will Android 15 officially launch?

Google hasn’t shared an official launch date yet for Android 15. Based on Google's timeline, it should come later this year. In previous years, Google has released major OS updates in late summer.

Q: Which devices will support Android 15?

Android 15’s developer preview is currently available for any Google Pixel device from the Pixel 6 series onwards. This includes the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the Pixel A-series.

Thanks to manufacturers adding years to their software update policies, the finalized release, instead of the developer preview, will be available for more devices than usual. Here’s a shortlist of which phones will be supported, with a focus on Android brands serving the United States.