The feature turns your Discover feed into a five-minute podcast, but you'll need to enroll in Search Labs to access it.

Daily Listen is generated by AI, and can be found beneath the search bar above your Discover feed.

Google's Discover feed is a handy way to find news stories relevant to your interests quickly. However, finding the time to go through all the stories it curates can be hard. To solve this, Google has devised a new way to engage with your Discover feed by turning it into a short podcast generated by AI.

The feature is called Daily Listen and was released via Google Labs. It's available now in the US and turns your Discover feed into a five-minute podcast that recaps all the top stories (via 9to5Google). To try out Daily Listen, you'll need to enroll in the Google Labs program, which lets users try out new features before they get released widely.

How to sign up for Google Labs

Daily Listen is similar to NotebookLM's Audio Overviews

If you're not signed up for Google Labs already, it's easy to do so. Just head over to the Google App on your device and tap the Labs icon (the glass breaker) in the top-left-hand corner of your screen. Once you sign up for Google Labs, it will take a day for the first episode of your Daily Listen to appear. You can find the feature underneath the search bar in the Google app, above your Discover feed.

Google uses generative AI to create Daily Listen, similar to the way it does for Audio Overviews in NotebookLM. Spotify Wrapped last year also had an AI podcast feature built using Google's NotebookLM technology. While Daily Listen is an audio recap of your Discover feed, it does offer an on-screen transcript so you can read along. Additionally, it has a related stories tab and controls to pause, rewind and fast-forward the episode.

The first time I used NoteBookLM, I was impressed by the AI's ability to create a conversational podcast based on my research document. I hope Daily Listen does a similar job and isn't rife with inaccuracies. I can already see myself using this feature if I want to listen to the news in my Discover feed while driving. Daily Listen is an experimental feature, so Google could decide not to integrate it fully with its Discover feed for all users.