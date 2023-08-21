The Google Pixel Watch hasn't quite been around for a year yet and it's still arguably one of the best smartwatches available today. It isn't perfect, nothing is, but Google will no doubt hope to improve the wearable yet further when it releases the Pixel Watch 2. That's unlikely to happen until around October time, probably alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. But that hasn't stopped some specs from leaking from an unexpected source.

That source is Google itself and it's given us more information than ever with relation to what the Pixel Watch 2 will offer up once it does officially break cover. Much of that information is right on par with what we might have expected, and that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Codename Eos

The leak itself comes via the Google Play Console with 9to5Google spotting the arrival of Eos, the codename for Pixel Watch 2. That just backs up the belief that Eos is indeed the next-generation Google wearable as does the specification listed alongside it.

In terms of the specifications found, the report notes that "Google is switching from the outdated Exynos 9110 in the first Pixel Watch to a Snapdragon W5 series chip in this new Pixel Watch 2." The chip is listed as being a Qualcomm SW5100, while it's set to be joined by 2GB of RAM as was the case with the original Pixel Watch.

The specs continue. It appears the Pixel Watch 2 will use the same 384×384 resolution with 320ppi screen density, so don't expect any big display improvements here.

When it comes to software, Android 13 is listed which suggests that Wear OS 4 is the wearable operating system that will be responsible for keeping the Pixel Watch 2 ticking long, loading apps, and handling notifications and whatnot. 9to5Google also points out that it "found evidence that Pixel Watch 2 will support Wear OS 4’s new “backup” feature, which also comes as no surprise as it’s one of the key upgrades of Wear OS 4."

What else? Well, we are already expecting the Pixel Watch 2 to look similar to its predecessor, but it seems that Google has simply resued its Pixel Watch graphic for the Eos entry so there isn't an awful lot to learn from it, unfortunately.

We're still waiting for other concrete information such as an announcement date and how much the new wearable will cost, nor do we know of any fancy new features. But with October edging ever closer it's only a matter of time before that changes.