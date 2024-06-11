Key Takeaways Google's new feature drop brings AI to cheaper Pixel smartphones.

With the Pixel 8/8A, users need to access developer options to turn on new features like Summarize in Recorder.

Other Pixel devices also received new features in the update, including the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 6.

Google's latest feature drop for Pixel devices brings AI to its cheaper smartphones, including the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a. The update, which is rolling out now, features the mobile-ready Gemini Nano model currently available on the Pixel 8 Pro.

To turn on features like Summarize in Recorder and Smart Reply, you'll need to dive into the smartphones' developer options. Google says it made this decision to limit the features to those that understand the "potential impact to the user experience" running an AI model on a less powerful device might have, according to a recent interview with the tech giant's Devices and Services President, Sean Chau on the Made by Google podcast (via The Verge).

This update also adds the ability to access more detailed summaries of recorded conversations. Other features include an update to Find My Device that allows you to locate your smartphone even if it's off or its battery is drained (for at least 23 hours), and Display Port output via USB-C, allowing you to more easily hook your Pixel 8 series device up to a monitor.

Even older devices are also getting new features

Similar to past updates, Google is also bringing a few features to older Pixel devices like the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 6 and newer. This functionality includes a new shortcut in the call log that makes it easier to do a reverse phone number search, and the ability to identify the "best moment" in HDR plus images.

Other features like the ability to manually select your lens with the Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7 Pro and Fold (the Pixel 8 Pro already offered this feature), are also part of this update. When this is turned off, the lens is automatically selected based on what objects are in the frame.

Google is updating the Pixel Watch 2 with Car Crash Detection, allowing the smartwatch to automatically dial emergency services if you're in a car crash. Apple offers a similar Apple Watch feature that detects if the wearer has been in a vehicle crash. Further, all Wear OS 3 and newer smartwatches are getting a new Home app, and it's now possible to add your most frequently used devices directly to a watch face.

For everything included in Google's June Pixel update, follow this link.

In other AI news, Apple revealed its Apple Intelligence platform during the tech giant's recent WWDC keynote. On the smartphone side, Apple's AI features will only work on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max when Apple Intelligence launches later this year.