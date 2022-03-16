Google I/O 2023 will be broadcast online and will likely feature announcements on everything from Android 14 to Bard. Here's what you need to know.

Google I/O is the biggest annual event for developers and consumers who are interested in the latest innovations from Google. The conference is where Google typically unveils new products and services and provides a sneak peek at what's coming. This year's event will be held on 10 May 2023 and will be a hybrid event with a limited live audience and online access for everyone. Here's everything you need to know about Google I/O 2023.

What is Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O 2023 is an annual developer conference hosted by Google, where the company showcases its latest technologies and products. The conference typically features keynote speeches, technical sessions, and product announcements, and attracts developers and consumers from all across the world.

Google announced Google I/O 2023 through a blog post on the official Google Developers website in March. The post revealed the dates and format of the event and invited interested attendees to register for the event. The announcement was also shared on Google's social media channels. Like previous years, Google also teased the event with a puzzle that fans had to solve to reveal the launch date. This year's teaser was a binary field puzzle.

When is Google I/O 2023?

The event will take place on 10 May 2023. The exact time for the Google I/O 2023 keynote has not been announced yet.

How to watch Google I/O 2023 online

Google I/O 2023 will be broadcast online and open to everyone. On the day of the event, just navigate to the Google YouTube channel and click on the "Live" tab to watch the main keynote livestream. You can register to attend I/O technical sessions for free, but the main keynote does not require any registration. Registration simply enables you to stay up to date about the I/O schedule as well as access additional on-demand conference content for free.

How to register for Google I/O 2023

To register for Google I/O 2023, go to the Google I/O 2023 website, click on the "Register" button, and sign in with your Google account. You'll be asked to provide your personal information, including your name, company, and country. Once registered, you'll receive an email with details on how to access I/O.

By registering, you will get access to live and on-demand sessions, including keynotes from Google executives and industry leaders. Google I/O sessions cover a wide range of topics, from AI and machine learning to app development and cloud computing. Attending these sessions can help you learn new skills and gain knowledge that can help you in your career. Registration for Google I/O 2023 is free, making it accessible for anyone who is interested.

Can you go to Google I/O 2023?

This year’s event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, but there are no tickets to purchase yet if you want to attend the conference in-person.

What to expect from Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023 is scheduled to take place in person at the Shoreline Amphitheater. The event offers a sneak peek into upcoming products and services across various Google platforms, including Android and AI. CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to kick off the keynote presentation. As for what he and other Google executives might announce during the show, there are several rumours swirling around at the moment. Here are some likely possibilities:

Android 14

Google typically demos the latest version of Android at its annual developer conference, and this year will likely be no exception. Android 14 is expected to be a major announcement at Google I/O 2023. The latest version of Android is expected to bring improvements in performance, privacy, and security. The first developer preview is already out, and we may see more details about what to expect from the new operating system.

Pixel 7A

The Pixel 7A is rumored to be announced at the event. The device is expected to be a mid-range phone that focuses on affordability. Rumoured specs include a 6.2-inch OLED display, 5G connectivity, and a Snapdragon 778G processor. If true, the Pixel 7A could be a nice addition to Google's phone lineup.

Pixel Fold

Another highly anticipated announcement is the Pixel Fold, which is rumored to be Google's first foldable phone. Leaks suggest that the device will have a 7.6-inch foldable display and a smaller external display for notifications. If Google does unveil the Pixel Fold at I/O, it could be a major milestone.

Bard

Bard, Google's answer to OpenAI's ChatGPT, is an AI language model that can write poetry, fiction, and more. Google may provide more details about this exciting new chatbot technology at the event, including potential use cases for everyday situations.

Google Assistant is likely to receive updates at I/O 2023. Google may unveil improvements to natural language processing and new features for the AI-powered assistant. With Google's increased focus on AI, we can expect Google Assistant to continue to evolve and improve.