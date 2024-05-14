Key Takeaways Google I/O's keynote was filled with AI announcements and little about Android 15 itself.

We learned about Gemini 1.5 Flash -- it's faster and smarter for high-frequency tasks, coding, and reasoning.

We also learned Google Workspace is getting Gemini 1.5 Pro integration for assistance in Docs, Sheets, and more.

Google I/O 2024 is done and dusted, and it was packed with several -- mostly AI -- announcements. This year’s event showcased Google’s progress in all things artificial intelligence, from new features for its apps to Android updates. If you missed the live event, here’s a roundup of everything major announced.

1 Google Lens

Google Lens now lets you search by recording a video

Google

Google Lens now lets you search the web using video. You can record a video of something you're curious about, ask questions while recording, and Google’s AI will provide relevant answers. Using video makes it easier to ask about complex issues that are hard to describe in words.

Related How to use Google Lens in Chrome to search any image Google Lens can give you useful information about images -- and it's accessible through the Chrome browser or via Google Search.

2 Google Photos

Gemini will answer questions about your photo library

Google’s new “Ask Photos” feature uses the Gemini AI model to enhance photo searches by allowing you to ask questions about your Google Photos library. This feature can retrieve specific information, like a license plate number, and find moments such as "when did Lucas learn to swim?"

Related How to create stunning photo books with Google Photos Google Photos is a powerful tool for managing your pictures, but it does much more than just organizing photos. It lets you order print photos, too.

3 Gemini 1.5 Flash

Gemini gets faster and more capable

Google

Sundar Pichai announced updates to the Gemini 1.5 AI model, introducing Gemini 1.5 Flash, optimized for high-frequency, low-latency tasks with faster response times and expanded context capabilities from 1 million to 2 million tokens.

3:11 Related 6 Google Gemini prompts to try for the best results Google Gemini is a powerful AI chatbot, but it's not nearly as useful if you don't know the right prompts to use. Here's six to get you started.

4 Google Workspace

Gemini 1.5 Pro goes to work in workspace

Google

Google has integrated Gemini 1.5 Pro into Workspace apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drive, and Gmail. This AI assistant can fetch information from documents and automate tasks, potentially improving productivity for paid subscribers starting next month.

Related I tested Gemini Advanced against ChatGPT Plus to see which AI is better I conducted a Gemini Advanced vs. ChatGPT Plus face-off, because I wanted to know which AI chatbot subscription service is actually best.

5 Project Astra

Multimodal AI Assistant

Google

From what Google showed at I/O, Project Astra aims to be a versatile AI assistant capable of understanding visual inputs from your device’s camera and performing tasks for you. Google’s vision is for Astra to become an all-encompassing virtual assistant. It is designed to be a real-time, multimodal AI that can see, recognize objects, answer questions, and help with various tasks in a conversational manner. Astra marks a big step toward practical, real-time AI assistants, with a focus on improving speed, usability, and integration into daily devices.

Related How to use Google's Gemini AI from the web or your phone Like ChatGPT, Gemini can be used for a range of purposes, including writing drafts, brainstorming ideas, and generating art.

6 Google Veo

High-quality AI videos

Google

Veo is Google’s new AI model for generating 1080p videos based on text, image, and video prompts. It offers various styles and is available to YouTube creators and Hollywood for film production. Veo understands cinematic terms and can create realistic, coherent videos with a variety of styles. Initially, it's being tested by select filmmakers to refine its capabilities, with plans to integrate it into platforms like YouTube Shorts. This comes as Google competes with OpenAI’s Sora, which is also targeting the film industry and is set for public release soon.

Unlike many of the AI tools Google showed at I/O, Veo is not yet available. You need to join a waitlist to try it.

Related 6 AI video generators to try while you wait for OpenAI's Sora Sora will revolutionize video production, removing the need for a studio. It's not yet available, but alternative AI video generators exist.

7 Gems

Custom AI chatbots with Gems

Google

Google is introducing Gems to its Gemini AI, allowing users to create custom chatbots with specific personalities and abilities. By describing desired characteristics and tasks, users can easily generate tailored assistants, such as an upbeat gym buddy or a coding partner. This feature, similar to OpenAI’s GPT Store, will soon be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

8 Gemini Live

Improved voice chat interaction

Google

Google is stepping up its AI game with the new Gemini Live chat, announced at Google I/O. This feature allows you to have real-time conversations with AI, making interactions more natural and engaging. You can interrupt responses to ask follow-up questions and get instant, contextual answers. Gemini Live also offers public speaking tips and includes camera support, so you can get information about objects around you by pointing your camera at them. Launching later this year, Gemini Live will be available to Gemini Advanced subscribers.

Related What is Gemini? Google's AI model and GPT-4 alternative explained Gemini is here and outperforming GPT-4, by integrating text, images, video, and sound. Here's everything you need to about Google's AI model.

9 Circle to Search

Solve math problems

Google

Google's Circle to Search on Android now helps students solve math word problems using the new LearnLM AI model. By circling a problem on their screen, students receive step-by-step instructions to approach the solution without getting the final answer directly. This feature supports educational efforts by guiding students rather than doing their homework for them. Circle to Search will soon handle complex math problems involving formulas and graphs. Initially launched on Samsung's Galaxy S24 and later on Pixel 8, it’s one of Android's standout features.

Related 8 ways ChatGPT Plus is better than Gemini Advanced and Copilot Pro ChatGPT Plus faces stiff competition from Gemini Advanced and Copilot Pro. But I've tried all three AI subscription services. Here's how it's better.

10 Google Search

AI Overviews

Google

Google’s “AI Overviews” feature, powered by Gemini, will usher in a redesigned search result page with summarized answers. This feature uses generative AI to provide detailed answers to complex queries. It is meant to replace the Google Search Generative Experience. Google is rolling out AI Overviews in the US, expanding to more countries soon, with plans to reach over a billion users by the end of the year.

Related How to get Google Search on Android to open in Chrome by default The Google Search widget on Android opens search results in the Google app by default - here's how to make it open in Chrome instead.

11 Spam detection for Pixel

Real-time warnings

Google

Google is introducing an AI-powered scam/spam call detection feature for Android, announced at the I/O developer conference. This feature uses Gemini Nano, a compact version of Google's AI model, to detect and warn users of potential scam calls by identifying suspicious language and patterns associated with fraud. Users will receive real-time alerts during such calls, with the option to end the call. The feature is on-device, ensuring privacy, and requires users to opt-in. Currently, it's supported on the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung S24 series, with more details to be shared later this year.

12 Gemini in Android

Multimodal AI features

Google

Google announced a multi-year plan to transform Android with Gemini AI at its core, aiming to change how users interact with their devices. Initially, Gemini Nano AI was brought to Pixel 8 and Samsung Galaxy S24 phones, and now it's expanding to more Android apps and features like Circle to Search, which helps with solving complex math and physics problems. Future updates will integrate Gemini more deeply into Android, allowing users to drag generated images into apps and search video content.

Related 5 upgrades that'd make Android 15 the perfect mobile OS for me Android is a mature operating system, but there's plenty more I'd love to see added to the platform.

13 Gemini in Google Chrome

AI assistance in the browser

firmbee-com / Unsplash

Google is adding its Gemini Nano AI to Chrome on desktop. Announced at the I/O event, Chrome 126 will let users generate text like product reviews and social media posts directly in the browser. Originally introduced on the Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini Nano has been optimized to load quickly in Chrome. It will also be available in Chrome DevTools to help developers with debugging and fixing coding issues by providing explanations and suggestions.

Related I tried 7 Chrome alternatives to see which browser is better If you see Chrome as a vampire draining data, there are alternative browsers. And I tried 7 of them.

FAQ

Q: What is Google I/O?

Google I/O is an annual developer conference held by Google, where the company showcases its latest innovations, updates, and technologies, particularly focusing on software and applications.

Q: When was Google I/O 2024 held?

Google I/O 2024 kicked off May 14, 2024. The main keynote lasted two hours long and featured a slew of announcements about AI.

Q: Can you watch Google I/O online?

Yes. The keynote address is still available to watch on Google's YouTube channel.