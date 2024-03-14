Key Takeaways Google I/O 2024 conference on May 14 was teased with a puzzle game for developers and fans to solve.

Expect Google to discuss topics like Gemini AI, Android 15, Pixel 8a, and more during the event.

New features and design changes for Android 15, Wear OS 5, and other Google services may be revealed at the conference.

Google is hosting its next I/O developer conference on May 14, 2024. As is tradition, Google teased the date via an online puzzle for developers and fans to solve. This year, the I/O puzzle required intrepid puzzle solvers to lay a digital track to guide a ball to the finish line. The wrinkles grow as you go through levels, with new track pieces with different abilities, and more complicated obstacles to navigate around requiring some three-dimensional thinking.

Google is bound to spend some time at I/O 2024 going over how it plans to keep Gemini in check in its rush to keep up with OpenAI and Microsoft.

The announcement of Google's developer conference comes at an interesting time for the company. Google is still working to improve its Gemini AI models as it competes with OpenAI, and recently dealt with a high-profile example of a generative AI image gone wrong, which prompted the company to disable the ability for Gemini to generate images entirely. Google is bound to spend some time at I/O 2024 going over how it plans to keep Gemini in check in its rush to keep up with OpenAI and Microsoft.

What is Google going to announce at I/O 2024?

Android 15, Gemini, Pixel 8a and more

Google's conference is for developers, but much like Apple's WWDC keynote, the search giant uses its conference to speak to the public too. Expect an introduction of some of the new features Google plans on introducing with Android 15, along with a possible introduction of Wear OS 5, the next version of its smartwatch operating system.

The current Android 15 developer preview has revealed some of the technical changes Google plans on making, but it typically saves the flashier and more consumer-oriented features and design changes for its keynote. The work Google is doing with Gemini will be featured too, alongside likely new integrations with Google's existing services on Android and the web.

Given the leaks so far, odds feel good that I/O 2024 will see the introduction of the Pixel 8a, the mid-range refinement of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. The Pixel 8a is expected to carry over the new rounded design elements of the Pixel 8, but with fewer cameras, different internals, and an overall more affordable price. Google tends to use these half-step releases as a way to clean up the rougher edges of the previous year's flagship. We were big fans of the Pixel 7a, for example, which bodes well for the Pixel 8a.

Whether the new phone is also joined by teases of this year's fall flagship phones and tablets like the Pixel 9, Pixel Tablet 2, or even the Pixel Fold 2, remains to be seen. Google loves leaking its own products, so it's a real possibility, though.

How can I learn more about Google I/O 2024?

Google typically makes its I/O keynotes and developer workshops available to watch on the I/O landing page as well as on YouTube. You can register for more information on the official Google I/O 24 website to stay updated with the latest schedule announcements.

Pocket-lint plans on covering I/O 2024, so stick around for updates on the rumors leading up to the developer conference, as well as live updates on the day of the event.