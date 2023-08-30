Key Takeaways Google accidentally leaked an image of the Pixel 8 Pro.

The leaked image showed a Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain, matching previous reports of colour options for the upcoming device.

Although the unveiling date is uncertain, based on past events, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be revealed in October.

We've seen more and more Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leaks in recent weeks and that's likely to increase as we get ever closer to their likely October unveiling. But the latest leak might have come from a surprising source - or perhaps it isn't all that surprising at all.

That leak actually comes via Google itself which appears to have "accidentally" used an image of the Pixel 8 Pro when promoting its subscriptions and services. The photo clearly showed a Pixel 8 Pro, with the alt-text also describing that "a person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain."

Accidental or not, the Pixel 8 Pro is coming

The image was spotted on a Google Subscriptions & Services page, although it now appears to have been removed. It was then spotted and shared on social media network X, and the story of course went from there.

It isn't immediately clear to anyone whether this was an accidental leak or if Google was being cute amid the ongoing iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro launch rumours. Apple confirmed that a media event will take place on September 12 with the new handsets expected to be unveiled, and it isn't beyond the realms of possibility that Google could have sought to make a play for the limelight here.

As for the Pixels, the mention of a Porcelain colour matches with a report by 9to5Google that claims the new Pixel 8 Pro will come in similar colours to the Pixel Fold. That means that we can expect Porcelain, some variation on Obsidian, and a new shade of blue according to the report.

In terms of timescales, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are likely to be unveiled in October but that's only based on previous unveilings - we'll need to wait for something more official before we can be sure.