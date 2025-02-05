Summary Google introduces its Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model for free to the Gemini app, highlighting improved reasoning abilities.

The Gemini 2.0 Pro model is now available for Gemini Advanced subscribers in the app as well, which is designed to handle coding and complex prompts.

Google plans to invest $75 billion in the AI race this year.

On the heels of China's DeepSeek upending tech giants and markets in the US, Google is pushing out updates to the Gemini app to put its latest deep thinking model and Gemini 2.0 's capabilities upfront and center for users.

After revealing it last year, Google has announced that its experimental Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model is now part of the Gemini app. Flash Thinking is an artificial intelligence model built for "reasoning." The model can explain in detail how it answers complicated questions but takes longer to process inquiries. Google touts Flash Thinking as "the world's best model," surpassing DeepSeek's R1 capabilities.

"Starting today, Gemini app users can try 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental. It’s currently ranked as the world’s best model, and it’s available at no cost." Google said in a blog post. "Built on the speed and performance of 2.0 Flash, this model is trained to break down prompts into a series of steps to strengthen its reasoning capabilities and deliver better responses."

Gemini 2.0 Pro is coming to the Gemini app

Google is investing more in AI than ever before

Additionally, Google announced that its experimental Gemini 2.0 Pro model will be available in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced subscribers. Google says the 2.0 Pro Model is built to handle coding and complex prompts and has a "better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge" than any previous Gemini model it has released.

It doesn't stop there, though. Google is also releasing its Gemini 2.0 Flash Model, its high-efficiency "workhorse model," to developers in AI Studio and Vertex AI after rolling it out to the public in the Gemini app last week. Finally, Google is introducing Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, a new low-cost model that matches the speed and cost of 1.5 Flash while outperforming it in benchmarks. 2.0 Flash-Lite is available for public preview in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI.

Google isn't messing around with Gemini, and recently, the company announced it plans to spend $75 billion on the AI race this year. Users looking to try out the Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking model for free can select it from the drop-down menu at the top of the Gemini app on mobile and desktop. Gemini Advanced subscribers wanting to try the 2.0 Pro Model can find it on the same menu.