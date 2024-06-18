Key Takeaways Gemini in Messages now works on all Android devices with 6GB RAM, the latest app version, and RCS enabled.

It's available worldwide, though the only supported languages are English and (in Canada) French.

The dedicated Gemini app has been launched in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.

Access to the Gemini chatbot in Google Messages is now available on all Android devices -- as long as they meet the technical and language requirements, 9to5Google notes. Google recently updated a help document to say Gemini in Messages will now work on any device with 6GB of RAM, the latest version of the app, a Google Account that you control, and RCS messaging enabled. The only languages supported are English and (in Canada) French, but as long as you can cope with that limitation, the feature is available in dozens of countries around the world from Albania through to Zimbabwe.

Previously the feature was limited to the Google Pixel 6 or later (including the Fold), as well as Samsung phones starting from the S22, Z Fold, and Z Flip. That may have been frustrating to some Android users, but it was likely a convenient way of rolling things out slowly -- to avoid overwhelming Google servers, and address any serious glitches -- while still reaching major audiences. In fact, along with the expansion to more devices, Gemini in Messages is at last available in India, a country of over 1.4 billion people.

To trigger Gemini in Messages, you simply tap Start chat and choose Gemini instead of a human contact. You can use the AI to draft text messages, but you're encouraged to try many of the prompts you'd use in the dedicated Gemini app, such as brainstorming or event planning. You can even have a self-contained conversation, although that's obviously a bit redundant if you have friends and family a few taps away.

Google's aggressive Gemini expansion

Speaking of the Gemini app for Android, that's now available via the Google Play Store in Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Turkey. It includes support for English and nine Indian languages, specifically Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Those same languages have been added to Gemini Advanced, the paid upgrade of Google's generative AI, which includes things like a one million token context window and the ability to upload files for analysis. You can only get Advanced by signing up for the Google One AI Premium plan.

It's rumored that Gemini will eventually be an option on Apple devices via Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence is slated to launch with iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia this fall, and will mostly consist of Apple's own generative AI tech, whether processed on-device or in the cloud. The company has however partnered with OpenAI to use ChatGPT for some prompts, and the system should allow for other third-party platforms to hook in.