Google recently announced its Find My Device network, which allows Android users to track down lost items, such as keys, phones, earbuds or even a pet using Bluetooth trackers. Several brands have revealed compatible Bluetooth trackers and devices set to support this upgraded service. To access Google's advanced tracking features, simply use the Find My Device app on any device running Android 9 or later. You can already use the app to locate your Android phone and other Google products like Wear OS smartwatches.

Some of these newly compatible devices are set to launch soon, while others are already available. If you're uncertain about which devices to choose, we've got you covered. We've put together a comprehensive list of all the tracker tags, headphones, and other existing and upcoming devices that will be compatible with Google's Find My Device network.

Some of the items liked below, such as trackers from Chipolo and Pebblebee, are currently available for preorder. Both companies have similar trackers you can buy from Amazon or Best Buy, but those are older models that aren't compatible with Google's Find My Device network. As for the earbuds and headphones below, you may have to wait for software updates to fully roll out before the Find My Device features are enabled. We anticipate that more Bluetooth trackers and audio devices will be added to this list over time.

All the Find My Device compatible trackers you can preorder (or buy) right now

Chipolo One Point Small device Google Find My tracker The Chipolo One is ideal for tracking keys, wallets, and phones. It boasts a 120 dB ring volume, replaceable battery, water-resistant design, and compatibility with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Though its 200 ft range falls short compared to some competitors, it offers customization options and fun features like remote selfie-snapping. $28 at Chipolo

Chipolo Card Point Wallet ready Google Find My tracker The Chipolo Card, a sleek Bluetooth item tracker resembling a credit card, assists in locating various items like wallets and remote controls. With a 95dB loud sound and water-resistant design, its slim profile and matte black finish provide discreet placement, though its battery life is slightly shorter than the Tile Slim. $35 at Chipolo

Pebblebee Card Wallet-style smart Google Find My tracker The Pebblebee Card, a rechargeable item tracker designed for wallets and small items, offers easy setup and fits seamlessly into credit card slots. With water resistance and compatibility with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa, its loud speaker and slim design make it a practical choice for those seeking a durable tracking solution. $30 at Pebblebee

Pebblebee Clip Easily attachable Google Find My tracker The Pebblebee Clip, a rechargeable item tracker suitable for pets, keys, and bags, offers a distinctive sound and LED flashing for attention. With a rechargeable battery, USB-C charging, and IPX6 water resistance, it provides practical features. Its matte black finish and curved LED panels add to its aesthetic appeal and functionality. $30 at Pebblebee

Pebblebee Tag Rechargeable Google Find My tracker The Pebblebee Tag rechargeable item tracker offers convenience and peace of mind for keeping track of small items. With a battery life of up to 8 months on a single charge, its loud buzzer and bright LED assist in quick item retrieval. Attachment options include a double-sided adhesive tab and a collar/strap attachment. $35 at Pebblebee

JBL Tour Pro 2 Wireless earbuds with Google Find My tracking The JBL Tour Pro 2 true wireless earphones deliver a rich audio experience with powerful bass and crisp highs. Noise cancellation allows users to immerse themselves in music without distractions. With a sleek and secure fit, these earphones offer comfort for extended wear, while the long battery life ensures uninterrupted enjoyment throughout the day. $250 at Amazon $250 at JBL

JBL Tour One M2 Over-ear headphones with Google Find My tracking The JBL Tour One M2 headphones offer an immersive listening experience with full-bodied bass and bright highs, enhanced by above-average noise cancelation and a comfortable over-ear design. With hands-free support for Alexa and Google Assistant, they provide convenient voice controls. Despite the finicky touch controls, these headphones deliver reliable performance and come with quality accessories. $268 at Amazon $300 at JBL

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones Noise-cancelling headphones with Google Find My tracking The Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones offer a comfortable and stylish design, along with intuitive on-ear controls. With up to 30 hours of battery life and customizable noise cancelation features, they offer a premium listening experience tailored to individual preferences, making them a top choice for both music enthusiasts and professionals. $398 at Amazon $400 at Sony $400 at Best Buy

Which tracker we're most excited about

It's hard to say, because they will all change the game for Android devices. The Pebblebee Tag and the fact that it's rechargable is an exciting feature to have, but the size of the Chipolo One Point is also appealing because you can attach to more objects or hide them in more places. Until all of these tags are actually shipped, we can't say which one will definitely be the best. We're more excited about the fact that the Find My Device network has finally launched, and we now know when we can start tracking our lost items.

How did we choose these items?

Truth be told, we didn't have much of a choice. Every item listed above is Google's complete list of compatible trackers and gadgets with its Find My Device network. We simply listed all of them for you in one convenient place.

FAQ

Q: When will more devices support Find My Device?

While Google hasn't unveiled an exact timeline for when specific devices will support Find My Device, the company says it will soon incorporate the Pixel Buds Pro into the network. Other devices that will eventually work with Find My Device include:

Eufy SmartTrack Link

Eufy Smart Tag Card

JioTag Go

Google will also continue adding new features to improve the service. For example, if you have a Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, the Find My Device network can find your phone even if it's turned off or has no battery. Google is actively extending this capability to other Android devices.

Q: What is the best Bluetooth tracker tag?

The Chipolo One Point and Eufy SmartTrack Link rank among the best Bluetooth trackers, and both will support Google's Find My Device network. Tile makes a number of great trackers including the Tile Pro,Tile Slim, and Tile Sticker, but it's not yet known if or when they will support Find My Device. The Apple AirTag is another popular choice, but it's not compatible with Google Find My Device; instead, it relies on Apple's Find My network.