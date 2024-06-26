Key Takeaways Google says it intends to solve Find My Device network problems "over the coming weeks."

Currently, the service can sometimes be slow and unreliable in finding items.

Changing settings may be a stopgap solution for some users.

Google is aware of problems with its revamped Find My Device network, and is aiming to solve them in the near future, according to a statement provided to tech journalist Mishaal Rahman.

"We are actively working to roll out enhancements to how the Find My Device network operates that will improve the speed and ability of locating lost items over the coming weeks," Google says. "Devices are continuing to join the new Find My Device network, and we expect the network to grow, which will also help improve lost device findability."

Related Here are all of the gadgets that support Google's Find My Device network Several brands have revealed Bluetooth trackers and devices that support Google's Find My Device app including Chipolo, Pebblebee, Sony, and JBL.

"We encourage Bluetooth tag owners to change their Find My Device network setting to With network in all areas to help improve the network’s ability to find their lost items in lower-traffic areas," the company adds. The service normally defaults to With network in high-traffic areas only, which improves privacy by only using a triangulated location from multiple Android devices. If an item is nowhere near other Android devices, however, or there's only one or two in the area, there may not be enough data to go on. Those devices also have to be participating in Find My Device.

The improved Find My Device network is intended to provide an Android equivalent of Apple's Find My, but anecdotes suggest that it can sometimes be slow or unreliable. An Android Central reporter says that he recently marked five Bluetooth trackers as lost, but that it took three days for any of them to be re-detected, even in an Asian region where Android products are popular.

The importance of Find My Device

Aside from competing feature-for-feature with iPhones, Google is likely interested in replicating the success of Apple's AirTag. While Google doesn't have a rival first-party tag -- at least, not yet -- AirTags may be keeping some people locked into the Apple ecosystem, since they can only be paired with an iPhone or iPad. Centralizing Android tracking should make it convenient and (ultimately) more reliable, since it won't be dependent on crowds of people using a specific tracker brand, such as Tile.

Tags ready for the updated Find My Device network are slowly rolling out. Companies including Motorola, Chipolo, Pebblebee, Eufy, and Jio either have tags on the market or are planning to ship them by the end of 2024.