Key Takeaways Google Fi heavily promotes Pixel devices, relying mostly on T-Mobile towers for its infrastructure.

Users can access international coverage in over 200 countries at no additional cost with certain plans.

Building its own network is costly and could create antitrust concerns, which leads Google to rely on T-Mobile.

Google Fi is often marketed as if it were created entirely by Google. Pixel devices are featured prominently on the Fi website, and the company downplays mentions of partners like Motorola and Samsung. While they're not completely marginalized, Google knows where its bread is buttered.

This attitude extends to the network Fi operates on. That's right -- Google hasn't paid to put up any cellphone towers of its own. So, how does it actually function? Here's what you need to know about Fi's infrastructure.

Which carrier network does Google Fi use domestically?

You might be familiar with the network giant

Google / Pocket-lint

In the US, Google Fi operates primarily on the T-Mobile network. By extension, that includes towers absorbed during T-Mobile's merger with Sprint. Fi supports 5G if you're in a covered area with a compatible phone, but it does fall back to 4G if that criterion isn't met. Like all major American carriers, T-Mobile has retired 3G.

I say "primarily" because Fi also relies on something dubbed the W+ network. It's something exclusive to Pixel owners with Android 12 or later and Fi VPN functions enabled, but it works around data congestion by tunneling through compatible Wi-Fi hotspots. Even if you have a Pixel, though, you're unlikely to see "W+" pop up in your phone's status bar -- the tech is limited mostly to "certain airports, malls and stadiums," as Google puts it.

Fi also supports conventional Wi-Fi calling if you need it.

Plus, it's important to note that traffic over W+ counts towards your monthly bill, so you may want to turn to public hotspots if you're trying to make a call and/or you're not too worried about security. Indeed, Fi also supports conventional Wi-Fi calling if you need it.

Related How to set up an eSIM on Google Fi Setting up a Google Fi connection on a new phone is basically as simple as downloading an app.

Which carrier network does Google Fi use internationally?

More flexibility when you need it

Kasa Fue / Creative Commons

There's no formal list of them, but Google says that Fi services are available in over 200 countries and territories. It also notes that the service can and will switch networks automatically as needed, all of which is standard for the international roaming plans offered by US carriers.

You do have to buy one of the phones featured on the Fi website to guarantee access.

Something less common is that people on Google's Flexible and Unlimited Plus plans get international coverage at no extra cost. You do, however, have to buy one of the phones featured on the Fi website to guarantee access, and only some Pixel and Samsung devices can tap 5G abroad.

Related Google Search retrospective: Every era from 1998 to today Google search has been around for a long time, and it hasn't always looked the same.

Why doesn't Google build its own network?

It appears to have the means

Unsplash



The major reason is cost, naturally. While Google's parent company Alphabet is worth about $2 trillion, a network covering the continental US would cost billions of dollars to launch, never mind Alaska, Hawaii, and international roaming on top of it. Google would also have to pay to maintain, expand, and upgrade its infrastructure consistently, something it's already reluctant to do with Google Fiber internet access. The company saves a lot of money and grief by just paying T-Mobile.

Related How I use my Google Maps location history to see all my past trips Curious about where you've been recently? You can see all your location history by following these easy steps.

There might also be antitrust concerns. A first-party network would create the possibility of an ecosystem operated entirely by the company, i.e. Google phones running Google software that connects to Google towers for a Google phone service. A US district court has already ruled that Google has a monopoly over search. On top of that, carrier partners might get upset, which could risk Pixel devices being excluded from some stores and markets.

We'll probably never see Fi become the self-contained entity Google likes to depict in its sales pitch.

About the only benefit to a proprietary network would be control. Even then, Google would have to operate within Federal Communications Commission guidelines such as net neutrality, so it couldn't unfairly favor its own products and services. Hypothetically, you could see Fi expand or switch to AT&T and/or Verizon -- but, we'll probably never see Fi become the self-contained entity Google likes to depict in its sales pitch -- it just doesn't make any business sense.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Related Google Pixel body temperature measurements are coming to Europe European users can now take body temperature readings by pointing Pixel phones at their foreheads.

FAQ

Q: Do you need a Pixel phone to use Google Fi?

Not at all. Google puts its own devices front-and-center, but the service also works with phones from Apple, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, LG, and Huawei. There's plenty of plans outlined by our sister site to choose from, regardless of what phone you choose. In fact, However, you do have to be a US resident to sign up for Fi.