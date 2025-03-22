Summary Share and search video transcripts easily with a particular Google Drive feature.

Add captions to videos and correct errors using Google's AI processing.

Create new files from your bookmark bar in Chrome without opening Google Drive.

Google Drive is a handy tool that many people rely on to keep their files neatly organized. It provides plenty of storage space for documents , sheets, videos, photos, and much more. As a cloud-based platform, you can access Google Drive from just about any device -- your phone, laptop, tablet, and more.

Anyone with a Google account gets automatic access to Google Drive, and yes, it's completely free. You might dismiss it as just another cloud storage platform -- after all, the market is flooded with them, and on the surface, they all seem pretty similar. But don't let the familiarity fool you; Google Drive has more than a few tricks up its sleeve.

You probably don't even pay attention to them or even know they exist. From automatic transcriptions to being able to save anything to Google Drive that you're working on, it can come in handy for just about anyone. Here are some of the best-kept secrets about Google Drive and how to use each one.

Google Drive Google Drive is a cloud-based storage platform that delivers a ton of features for any user. It is free to use and can store documents, sheets, photos, videos, and more. See at Google Play Store

1 Share transcripts of videos

This is the newest feature for Google Drive

Google

Google has offered automatic captions for uploaded videos for some time, but it recently took things a step further by introducing automated video transcriptions. These transcriptions not only appear automatically alongside your videos, but they're also shareable.

The transcription includes time stamps for each part of the conversation and pinpoints the exact moments specific things happen in the video. This feature is incredibly useful for people like filmmakers or presenters who need to jump to specific points during a presentation or editing session. Plus, there's a search function that lets you look up specific words or phrases within the dialogue. This pulls up the corresponding section in the transcription along with the time stamp.

Related 10 Google Drive tips and tricks to supercharge your workflow With these tips and tricks, you'll finally get the most out of Google's online cloud storage service.

2 Add captions of your own to videos

Another video-related tip that's very helpful