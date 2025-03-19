If you live rent-free in Google Docs like I do, you're going to want to sit down for this. As of yesterday, Google began rolling out a brand-new building block native to the document app powered by its one and only Gemini . It's a game-changing summary feature for workflows.

Building blocks have been around for a hot minute in Google Docs, accessible via keyboard shortcuts and the 'insert' dropdown alike. We've had access to other tools like Meeting notes, Email drafts, Simple decision logs, and more, but nothing quite like this. So how does it work, and who can access it right now?

Related Pixel 9a review videos surface online ahead of Google's official reveal Review videos of the yet-to-be-announced Pixel 9a have surfaced on YouTube, confirming some of the leaks about the mid-range phone.

Google Drive See at Google Play Store

How Google Docs' new AI summary feature works

So simple your grandma could use it

Google / Pocket-lint

Google's new building block uses Gemini to generate an editable summary of your document's contents. It instantly inserts it right there in your work, and is a particularly handy tool for any other teammates you share it with -- talk about a quick way to combat the dreaded TL;DR message from your boss.

Here's how to use it:

Click 'Insert.' Select 'Building Blocks.' Choose 'AI Summary.'

In my opinion, it's Google Docs' comeback to "this could've been an email."

Or, if you're all about keyboard shortcuts, type in '@' right in the document followed by 'summary.' Either process will populate a brief but comprehensive overview of your work wherever you put your cursor.

What if you make edits to the document, you might ask? Obviously, Google anticipated such a phenomenon. When you hover over the summary, a 'refresh' icon will appear on the left that you can click to initiate a quick update.

Related See what Google is 'thinking' with new Gemini update Google is rolling out a number of updates for Gemini 2.0 and making its new 'reasoning' model available for free to users in the Gemini app.

The Rollout

Not so fast

Google / Pocket-lint

Google is releasing its AI summary feature over the next few weeks, starting on March 17, 2025. But hold your horses -- the tech giant anticipates that the handy tool will settle in for all users by April 7, 2025.