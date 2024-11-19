Key Takeaways ChromeOS and Android may merge to create a unified operating system.

Google is seeking to boost tablet market share against the iPad.

Potential benefits may include better productivity and entertainment features.

ChromeOS and Android are two operating systems that have been hugely successful. With ChromeOS being used on Chromebooks for well over a decade, and Android being the biggest competitor to Apple's iOS/ipadOS

Now it seems Google is reportedly working to migrate ChromeOS fully over to Android, creating one unified operating system (via Android Authority). Why would Google do this? Well, having all development resources focus on one operating system could be a reason, but also it could be to have an operating system that ultimately works better on tablets.

Google has struggled to compete with Apple's dominance of the tablet market thanks to the iPad, and migrating ChromeOS fully over to Android might be what it takes to have an OS that could best iPadOS. According to statcounter, Apple holds a 10 percent lead over Android in worldwide tablet market share, with Apple at 54.79 percent and Android at 45.04 percent.

One Android operating system to rule them all

This could be what helps Google close the gap with Apple

Android is an operating system designed for a multitude of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and even cars. While ChromeOS is designed more for laptops, particularly Chromebook laptops, which does encompass some tablet devices also, creating an overlap.

If Google were to migrate ChromeOS over to Android, it would create a unified operating system that could be the best of both worlds for its tablets and its laptops. This would result in tablets and laptops running a re-imagined Android OS that's great for entertainment purposes, but also way more attuned for productivity tasks. The Google source who spoke to Android Authority, said this is a "multi-year project," meaning we might not see the results of this initiative for a few years.

Recently, Android Headlines reported that a new Pixel laptop is in development. Reportedly, the laptop will look to compete with Apple's MacBook lineup and other high-end laptops like the Dell XPS series and Microsoft's Surface laptops. While the Google Pixel laptop is still in the very early development stage, if it does come to fruition, it could be our first look at what a unified ChromeOS and Android operating system will look like. A unified operating system would also benefit Google's Pixel tablet lineup, with a rumored Pixel Tablet 2 possibly in the works.