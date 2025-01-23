Summary Chromecast 4K still works well, but it's discontinued

Apple TV 4K has faster UI

Google Streamer a better choice for people looking to upgrade

The Google Chromecast 4K, believe it or not, entered my household because I wanted to try out Google Stadia. While that service was short-lived, I continue to use my Chromecast to this day. It went from being used primarily to play Destiny 2 to something I use in my bedroom to stream something before I go to bed.

It's served me well in the bedroom as I didn't really ask it to do a whole lot, but it's time to move on to something else. In case you haven't heard, Google discontinued the Chromecast line and replaced it with the Google Streamer. It's a small device that works as a streaming box instead of a dongle. The clear upgrade is to drop the Chromecast for the Streamer, but I'm going a different route. I'm replacing the Chromecast with an Apple TV 4K. You might be wondering why I'm not going from Google to Google, but the choice is a simple one for me.

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) The Chromecast with Google TV was Google's attempt to update its streaming dongle for modern entertainment demands, complete with a new Android TV interface, free channels, and a remote. Dimensions 6.38 x 2.40 x 0.49 in Connective Technology HDMI, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac, 2.4 / 5 GHz), Bluetooth, Ethernet (via power adapter) Brand Google What's Included Dongle, remote, and a power adapter Ports (128GB Model) USB-C Bluetooth codecs Bluetooth 4.2 Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, 2.4 / 5 GHz Supported video 4K Ultra HD / 60 fps, HDR (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG Storage and RAM 8GB storage, 2GB RAM Expand $50 at Google $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

I need somewhere to put my old Apple TV 4K

It's not personal, Google

Apple / Pocket-lint

The Chromecast still works, but it won't have a home once I move my first-gen Apple TV 4K into the bedroom after I get a newer model for my living room. I have hopes that a fourth-gen model is coming at some point this year, and that means I have to put my old one somewhere.

The fourth-gen Apple TV 4K is still only a rumor.

Since my Apple TV has a remote, a UI, and access to a bunch of apps, it doesn't make any sense to get rid of it. It's still working great, and I haven't run into any major issues despite its age. The same goes for the Chromecast, to be fair, but it'll be nice not to have to cast things from my phone to the TV anymore. I honestly can't remember if my Chromecast came with a remote or not, but if it did, it's long gone. This gives the Apple TV a clear advantage over my Chromecast.

I'm not against grabbing a Google Streamer, even if the reviews are mixed on it, but I don't see a need to buy something entirely new when I can just use my older model in the bedroom. Believe it or not, the Apple TV 4K is the only Apple product I own, but it's good enough that I don't have a reason to leave the ecosystem. I could definitely get some more mileage by picking up an iPhone or iPad down the road, but it's not a pressing need for me right now.

It's not all bad news for the Chromecast, however. Since it still works quite well and does what it's asked to do, it can find a new home in my basement once I finally get around to setting up a TV down there.

The Chromecast is still solid

Still working fine

Maybe I shouldn't be surprised by this since my ancient Apple TV is still alive and kicking, but the Chromecast hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. Although Google discontinued it in favor of another device, it doesn't seem like the company has plans to turn it into a brick. For that reason, the Chromecast still has something to offer, but just not in my main viewing room.

It's not ever going to be in my main viewing areas anymore, but for the basement, I can't find much to complain about. I have a few Google Home Mini devices lying around that can make that space more efficient, but I'll cross that bridge when it comes to it.

The Google Streamer no doubt has more power and versatility than my Chromecast, and a lot of that comes down to it being a dedicated streaming device instead of a dongle, but I don't need any of that for a secondary viewing area. Google promises to still provide updates for the device, so it's not like I'm using abandonware, at least not yet.

While Stadia has been gone for years at this point, the Chromecast 4K stayed plugged into my TV. That's true staying power, and since it wasn't even what I picked up the Chromecast for in the first place, I'd say that's a win.

Why I picked Apple over Google

I surprised myself too

Apple / Pocket-lint

Strangely, I already had a Chromecast, two Google Homes, and even used a Pixel phone in the past when I bought an Apple TV 4K. On paper, the Chromecast and then, eventually, a Google Streamer, would make much more sense for me.

I went with the Apple TV 4K thanks to the promise of Dolby Atmos with Apple Music, and I'd say it paid off. I don't use Apple Music as much as I used to, but what surprised me the most is how the Apple TV found a permanent home in my living room. Although I'm missing out on all sorts of cool features with it being my only Apple product, the way it completely replaced my smart TV's UI can't be ignored.

The Apple TV 4K, even though it's one that dates back to 2017, is very snappy. I can't imagine ever having to go back to my TV's UI. While the Google Streamer would represent a similar upgrade, I don't see much of a reason to spend $100 on a barebones streamer when I already like what I have.

Having a more budget-friendly price is appealing to people without a streaming box, and if you already have some Google products, it makes a lot of sense to go for the Google Streamer. Both devices support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and 4K viewing, so it's not like you lose out on features by picking one over the other. For a lot of people, it comes down to personal preference and what you're comfortable with. For me, it's sticking with what I know. Ultimately, I don't think you can go wrong with either option.

Both tvOS and Google TV OS have been around for a while now, and both of them have matured nicely. Apple's tvOS has gotten some cool features like 21:9 support, so it has some advantages over Google, but that's only if you can take advantage of something like ultrawide streaming. It makes the Apple TV more appealing to enthusiasts, but for everyday viewing, you'll find more similarities between the two than differences.