This is a great accessibility feature.

Instructions for enabling the feature: Open Chrome, tap the three dots menu and select Listen to this Page.

Google has released a new Android Chrome option called Listen to this Page that plays a webpage out loud to you. While the feature is useful for anyone that doesn't enjoy reading, it's also a great accessibility addition to Google's browser for those with visual impairments.

The feature includes the same playback controls you'd find in audio-focused apps like Spotify or Pocket Casts, making it easy to jump to different points or skip forwards/backwards. Supported languages include English, French, German, Arabic, Hindi and Spanish, according to Google's help page.

Like most feature releases, Listen to this Page isn't available to everyone yet due to its gradual rollout, but it should hit your Android device soon.

If you have Listen to this Page in Chrome, here's how to use it

The option appears just below Translate

Open Chrome on your Android device. Tap the three dots menu and select Listen to this Page. If you can't find the feature, it appear just below the Translate option.

It's worth noting that it was already possible to do this with Google Assistant, including the ability to translate website text into another language. However, to use this method, you need to leave Chrome and dive into the Google app. With Listen to this Page, you can ask Chrome to read a page out loud to you directly from the browser.

Apple's Safari browser for the iPhone offers a similar feature called 'Listen to this Page.'