Key Takeaways Google showcases new features for Chromecast with Google TV, including Fast Pair for easy device linking and the ability to cast TikTok to Google TV devices.

LG TVs, Google TV, and Android TV devices will act as hub devices for Matter, allowing users to control their smart home appliances via Google Home interfaces.

Google renames Nearby Share to Quick Share, expanding support for file sharing across Android, ChromeOS, and potentially Windows devices, with a new logo to accompany the name change.

Google is in between hardware launches at CES 2024, but it has been taking to these trade shows to demonstrate its studious technocrat role in maintaining the peace around Android and its associated platforms. And while we could talk about the company's amazing funhouse-esque booths at these conferences, we'll keep to a few feature announcements that should bring continuity when you're dealing with devices of all sorts back at home.

TVs tend to take up the most space at CES, so it's only fitting for Google to drop some new sorcery on that front. Here's everything it announced during the Vegas show.

Related 5 of the weirdest, wackiest things at CES 2024 CES is known for exciting tech announcements, but some odd ones creep in, too.

1 Fair Pair on Chromecast with Google TV

Link earbuds up with just a click of your remote

Google

For starters, those with a Chromecast with Google TV will be able to use Fast Pair when a software update drops next month. If you've got a couple of earbuds, some headphones, even a phone or Chromebook in pairing mode, you'll see that device pop up on your TV screen and you'll be able to link them up with just a click of your remote control. As a reminder, your device will need to support Bluetooth Low Energy and have Android Location Services enabled to use Fast Pair.

Related What is Google Fast Pair and how does it work? Google has simplified the Bluetooth connection and pairing process with Fast Pair. Here's everything you need to know about it.

2 Cast TikToks to Google TV devices

Starting January 9

Google

Casting is a big deal if you're looking to share photos and clips from your phone with a whole bunch of people in a room at once -- that's what a TV is for, right? Well, Google has announced that you'll be able to cast TikTok to Google TV devices starting today. The company does lean heavily into "Chromecast built-in" as a term of art in its blog post on The Keyword, but you should be able to cast TikToks to any Cast-compatible display; Google created and maintains the underlying Cast protocol.

Related How to do the Gen Z zoom everyone is talking about on TikTok The Gen Z zoom is the latest trend taking TikTok by storm. Here's how to do it in TikTok videos, and how it differs from the cheugy millennial zoom.

3 Matter for Google TV devices

Plus some Android TV devices and future LG TVs

Google

Finally, if you're looking forward to Matter unifying your smart home situation, Google says to expect future LG TVs as well as some existing Google TV and Android TV devices to be able to act as hub devices that can help you control all of your appliances via Google Home's various interfaces.

4 Pixel Tablet seamless switching

Expected to come later this year

Google

Shrinking down from TVs, the Pixel Tablet will gain the ability to carry on playing whatever you're streaming from Spotify or YouTube Music on your Pixel phone when you come home for the day. This seemingly simple switch is expected to come later this year, which is probably why we're seeing a mock-up and not a screenshot of the finalized feature.

Related Google Pixel Tablet vs Amazon Fire Max 11: Two top tablets compared Which midrange Android tablet should you get? Both Google and Amazon have great contenders — here's how they stack up.

5 EV battery predictions

Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning get support first

Google

Also coming down the road, literally, is EV battery predictions on head units running Google Maps with Android Auto. Drivers who own a Ford Mustang Mach-E or F-150 Lightning will be the first to receive handy information on what their charges will be after a planned trip, how long a charge might take, and where they might want to charge.

Related How to set up and use an Android Auto wireless adapter in your car Android Auto wireless adapters allow Android phones to connect to a car's system without the need for a cable. Here's how to set up and use them.

6 Nearby Share becomes Quick Share

Answer to Apple's AirDrop

Google

Last, but not least, a merging of families with regards to wireless file sharing: Google is renaming Nearby Share, its answer to Apple's AirDrop, to Quick Share -- the name Samsung took for the exact same feature that Galaxy phone owners are used to seeing. With this move, all Android users will be seeing a new logo tied with the Quick Share name, but they'll still be able to perform the exact same function as they have for years: link up with Android and ChromeOS devices through Bluetooth and share files over a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection. And support is expected to expand with LG and other manufacturers working on bringing their Windows PCs into the Quick Share ecosystem.