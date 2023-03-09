Google has announced that its Translate web interface can now take an image and translate text found within it. This is the first time that people have been able to give the Google Translate web page an image to work with.

Translating text in an image isn't new, and Google Lens already does it for people who take a photo with their phone. But being able to give Google any photo, uploaded via a browser, is new. And that's what makes this Google Translate news important.

The news came via an understated post to the Google Translate community forum.

"We’ve heard your feedback and we are thrilled to announce Image Translation is now available in Translate.google.com," the post starts. "The feature will be rolling out over the next few days."

That last part is important, so if you aren't yet seeing the option to upload an image to the Google Translate website, panic not. It'll be there soon enough.

In use, the new feature works just as you might expect it to and then some. With an image uploaded, Engadget reports that users can copy the text out, download the translated image, or clear it altogether. There are also 113 source languages available to choose from, although the feature can obviously automatically detect one if you'd prefer. There are also 133 destination languages that the text can be translated into as well.

This new feature is perhaps one that should already have been available via Google Translate for a long time, but we're just glad that it's now here. No more pointing your phone at your screen just to have Google Lens do its thing for you.

Translation features like this are a great example of Google at its best, and we're super pleased to see features like this that can make people's lives easier and better in ways we might not even realise.

You can see if the new image feature is live for you by heading to the Google Translate website now.