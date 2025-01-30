Summary Google has added a new Blocker Breaker Easter egg in its search engine.

To play, simply search for "Block Breaker" or "Brick Breaker" on Google.

A new Squid Game Easter egg is also available to play on Google.

Google loves to hide Easter eggs in its search engine, whether it's Pac-Man or Squid Game, and if you're looking to kill some time without downloading a new app -- Google has got you covered, especially if you're a fan of this retro game.

Google has introduced a new Easter egg into its web browser, letting users play Block Breaker. The game has a long and storied history, dating back to when it was called Breakout on the Atari in 1976. Back then, you had to go to an arcade to play it, but luckily, it's a lot easier nowadays, and there are a lot of clones of it. Here's how to play Block Breaker on Google.

How to play Block Breaker on Google

It works on your phone and your computer

To give Brick Breaker a shot on Google, open up the Chrome web browser on your computer or mobile device. From there, search for "Brick Breaker" or "Block Breaker." You'll then see the game pop up right at the top of your screen under the search bar. From there, click the play button to get in on the action. Alternatively, you can use the Google app or Safari, which will still work.

You'll be familiar with this game if you've played any breakout clone before, like Brick Breaker. If you haven't, the objective is to move the paddle on the screen to hit the bouncing ball so it can destroy all the blocks at the top of the screen. If you miss hitting the ball, you lose a life, represented by the three white circles in the top left. You can use the A and D keys to move the paddle if you're on a computer. If you're on a mobile device, just press and hold on the screen to move it left and right.

This version of Block Breaker also includes powerups you can gain, such as a longer paddle and extra balls that don't affect your number of lives. You can identify powerups by the symbols on the block. For example, the TNT block will explode if you hit it, destroying additional blocks around it. You can get in on the Block Breaker action simply by googling "Block Breaker" or "Brick Breaker." If you're looking for something different, Google also has a Squid Game Easter egg you can play.