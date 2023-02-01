The success of ChatGPT has not gone unnoticed by Google, as it's officially working on its own AI chatbot called Bard.

The world of AI chatbots has a new player, and it's from Google. Called Bard, it's designed to directly take on OpenAI's popular ChatGPT that launched last autumn. In this guide, we take a deep dive into what makes Bard unique and what Google claims it can do. Plus, we tell you how and when you'll be able to try Bard yourself.

What is Google Bard and how does it work?

Bard is a new AI-powered chatbot developed by Google. It’s described as an experimental conversational AI service that's powered by LaMDA, Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications. From 6 February 2023, Bard is available to a select group of trusted testers and will be opened more widely in early 2023.

From what Google has said so far, Bard can perform a wide range of tasks, including text generation, question-answering, and summarisation. Here's how Google announced Bard in its blog post for the AI chatbot:

"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now".

3 Images Google

Close

When will Bard be available to the public?

Bard is set to launch widely for the public to use sometime in early 2023. The exact date is yet to be announced, but Google has promised that it will be available soon (or "in the coming weeks").

Can you test Bard now?

At the moment, Bard is still in its limited beta phase, and access is restricted to a select group of testers. If you're looking for a waitlist to sign up and become the first to try Bard, Google hasn't announced one.

Will Bard be free to use?

Google has not detailed pricing for Bard. However, it's safe to assume that the company will offer a free version of the AI chatbot because it has a long history of offering free AI-powered services and tools.

ChatGPT also has a free version.

Does Bard's knowledge stop at 2021?

No, unlike ChatGPT, Bard will be able to provide information on topics that happened after 2021. Google's AI chatbot uses the latest language models and technologies to provide up-to-date information and answers.

What technology powers Bard?

Bard is powered by state-of-the-art language models and technologies, including Google's own LaMDA - the same AI engine that an ex-Google engineer warned had become sentient. LaMDA enables Bard to understand and respond to natural language inputs with high accuracy instead of having its data capped to a certain year.

Google also said it's specifically using a “lightweight model version of LaMDA” that “requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback".

How long has Google been working on Bard?

Google suggested it has been working on Bard for several years now, and the company has been investing heavily in research and development into AI for just as long. Keep in mind, in response to ChatGPT, Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently declared a "code red" and ordered his staff to speed up the development of AI products.

Pichai is likely rushing to launch Bard because he recognises the potential of AI-powered chatbots and wants to capture a slice of the market for Google. The space is growing rapidly, but can Google take the forefront?

How will Bard compare to ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is one of the most popular AI chatbots available right now, but Bard can easily give it a run for its money. While both AI chatbots will likely offer similar features and capabilities, Bard will have some key advantages over ChatGPT right out of the gate. For one, it's backed by Google, a tech giant with deep pockets and a wealth of resources at its disposal. Additionally, Bard uses the latest language models and technologies, which means it can provide more accurate and up-to-date information and answers.

What is ChatGPT and how does it work?

ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot developed by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based research lab. It can respond to prompts and questions with human-like answers and can even perform tasks such as writing essays, solving math problems, and even mimicking different voices. ChatGPT uses machine learning and language processing to understand and respond to users in real-time. The basic version of ChatGPT is available for free and has become very popular since its launch in late 2022. However, OpenAI recently introduced a paid version, ChatGPT Plus, which offers priority access, faster response times, and other benefits for $20 per month.

For more about how ChatGPT works, see Pocket-lint's guides: