Key Takeaways Google announces a new streaming device to take the place of Chromecast, coming September 24.

Google TV Streamer has a sleek design and a new remote, supporting 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Gemini integrations means improved content curation, helpful summaries and recaps, and generative AI screensavers.

Chromecast is dead. Long live Google TV Streamer. After news broke a few weeks ago that a new device was on its way, today Google officially announced the introduction of the Google TV Streamer, supplanting Chromecast. It is designed not just to offer convenient entertainment , but smart home control as well, with style, functionality, and versatility all at the forefront.

Google TV Streamer prices, availability, and specs

New device coming soon

Google TV Streamer The Google TV Streamer is a streaming device designed to support the latest video and audio technologies with AI integration and smart home control. Dimensions 6.4 x 3 x 1-inch Connective Technology Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Brand Google What's Included Remote Bluetooth codecs Bluetooth® 5.1 Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 GHz / 5 GHz) Ethernet Yes Supported video Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG Supported audio Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos Storage and RAM 32GB/4GB Connections USB-C, HDMI 2.1 Expand

Google boasts its new streaming stick is a "giant leap" forward, with better performance and power, including twice as much memory, and four times the storage as the previous Chromecast. The device will allow for 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It can connect via Wi-Fi, but it also includes an ethernet port for faster connection.

The dongle is gone. Google TV Streamer is designed to sit flat in front of (or under) your TV, with a low profile and sleek design crafted to integrate into a modern, bright home. It comes with a new remote as well, designed to be comfortable with a textured grip and a more functional layout within its small size. It also features a customizable button as well as voice search for finding content. The device and remote are available in two colors: porcelain and hazel.

Google TV streamer is available for pre-order today ahead of its September 24 release. It retails for $100.

Google TV Streamer features

AI integration and Google home

Google is putting a lot of energy behind its AI tool Gemini, and it will be everywhere with Google TV Streamer. This includes curated content across all your various subscriptions that will hopefully be better in tune than the algorithms most services use. Gemini will also allow summaries, breakdowns, and reviews of content that will presumably make it easier to not just find out what you want to watch, but get caught up on what you already watched before starting a new season (I will probably need that for Stranger Things). Google looks to have divided this content into three categories within titles, dubbed 'What it's about,' 'What people are saying,' and 'What to know.'

Notably, the Streamer will integrate with Google Home, allowing you to control devices from the convenience of your TV. It syncs with your Google Home app and connects with any compatible speakers, doorbells, lights, and other instruments around your home.

Other new things you can do with Google TV Streamer

Ambient mode and AI screensavers round out the new features list

The new device also includes an Ambient mode, joining the ranks of TVs and operating systems that allow photos and works of art to display on your TV when it's not used for its primary function. Google also says you can create your own screensaver using generative AI, which I'm not quite sure how I feel about yet, although putting my dogs on my favorite TV shows could be fun.

In all, it sounds pretty exciting for fans of Google TV. With support for the latest formats, AI integration that will hopefully make it much more convenient to sort and find content, and a modern remote, I'm fine saying goodbye to Chromecast, even if "Google TV Streamer" is a bit of a mouthful.