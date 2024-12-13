Summary Google has announced Android XR, its new operating system for virtual reality headsets and mixed reality glasses.

Android XR offers a seamless transition between VR and AR, with a built-in Gemini assistant for real-time interactions.

Google has collaborated with Samsung and Qualcomm on Android XR to open the door to a wide range of Android XR devices to come.

Google has announced Android XR, its new operating system built for virtual reality headsets and mixed reality glasses. The OS was developed in collaboration with Samsung and Qualcomm, opening the door for a wide range of Android XR devices to come to market. Android’s extended reality operating system will debut first on Samsung’s headset, which is code-named Project Mohan and will be available for purchase next year.

Like Apple’s VisionOS, Android XR lets you seamlessly switch from virtual to augmented reality. Thanks to Gemini, Google’s AI assistant, you can have real-time conversations about what you’re seeing and doing on the device with AI, and it can help guide you through its many capabilities and apps.

"This new platform leverages the power of Gemini by bringing together a conversational user interface (UI) and a contextual understanding of the world around you." Samsung said in a press release. "It offers cutting-edge capabilities beyond gestures or a controller, utilizing voice and natural conversation to elevate the experience."

Related Google launches Gemini 2.0, ushering in the era of AI agents The tech giant has launched Gemini 2.0 globally and revealed several of the experimental projects powered by it.

Google is going all in on Android XR

Google

Android XR doesn't just revolve around VR headsets. It’s being built to work on new mixed reality glasses, too, similar to Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses. Google has already released a preview of Android XR to developers, and it supports a wide range of development tools like ARCore, Android Studio, Jetpack Compose, Unity and OpenXR, so developers can start building apps right out of the gate for upcoming XR devices.

Google says Android XR already supports mobile and tablet apps from the Play Store and that "more apps, games and immersive content" for the extended reality operating system will come out next year. The tech giant is also reinterpreting some of its popular apps for XR headsets and glasses, including YouTube, Google Photos, Google Maps and Chrome.

"Android XR is designed to be an open, unified platform for XR headsets and glasses. For users, this means more choice of devices and access to apps they already know and love." Google said in a press release. "For developers, it’s a unified platform with opportunities to build experiences for a wide range of devices using familiar Android tools and frameworks."

5:27 Related Meta Ray-Ban 2024 review: Meta AI becomes an integral tool While not perfect, Meta Ray-Ban is the best pair of smart glasses I've used this year.

A more open approach to extended reality

Android XR seems like a much more collaborative process than VisionOS

Android XR reminds me a lot of Apple’s Vision OS. But thanks to Gemini 2.0 and Google’s collaboration with leading industry partners like Samsung and Qualcomm, Android XR feels to me like it has a lot more weight behind it. It seems Google is adopting an all on hands on deck approach to extended reality, and I like seeing the open collaboration between different tech giants to deliver exciting new XR devices to consumers.

None-the-less, the biggest barrier to these devices will be cost. The technology behind Android XR is exciting and cool, and I'm sure people would love to get their hands on it and try it next year -- if the price is right. The possibilities are endless, and fresh competition and innovation in the extended reality space are good to see. Hopefully, some budget-friendly devices supporting Android XR arrive next year to create a more accessible ecosystem.