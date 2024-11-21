Black Friday 2024 is just a week away, and major discounts and promotions are now appearing across the consumer tech landscape. Google -- a relatively recent player in the hardware market -- is going all-in on price reductions this year.

Google's official storefront offers an assortment of Black Friday deals that are genuinely worth taking a look at, with the company's recent hardware efforts fairing quite well in the public eye. The recent Pixel 9 series in particular has been a success for Google, from both a PR and a sales volume standpoint .

Best early Black Friday 2024 Google Pixel deals

If you're considering jumping ship to Google's Pixel ecosystem of hardware, Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to get started. The search giant's phones, earbuds, watches, and more are all currently on sale.

Pixel 9 $650 $800 Save $150 Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features. $650 at Google Store

Pixel 9 Pro $850 $1000 Save $150 The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th. $850 at Google Store

Pixel 9 Pro XL $950 $1100 Save $150 The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style giant smartphone, with a Tensor G4 and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots. It's available on August 22nd. $950 at Google Store

Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1500 $1800 Save $300 Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge. $1500 at Google Store

Pixel 8a $400 $500 Save $100 Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. $400 at Google Store

Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock $460 $600 Save $140 Though more on the expensive side, Google's tablets provides strong optimisation and a unique focus on smart home integration for users. $460 at Google Store

Pixel Watch 3 $280 $350 Save $70 The Google Pixel Watch 3 builds on the previous model, introducing a new 45mm size along with the original 41mm watch. Both options feature a larger display with double the brightness. It offers plenty of runner-centric features along with more connectivity with Google's ecosystem. $280 at Google Store

Pixel Buds A-Series $60 $100 Save $40 Google's entry-level wireless earbuds, with an in-ear design, a USB-C charging case, sweat and water resistance, and capacitive touch sensors for interactivity. $60 at Google Store

Pixel Buds Pro 2 $180 $300 Save $120 Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the first earbuds to be built on the Tensor A1 chipset. The earbuds support Google AI, paired with ANC and Silent Seal 2.0 technology for improved noise cancellation. $180 at Google Store

Chromecast with Google TV (4K) $40 $50 Save $10 The Chromecast with Google TV was Google's attempt to update its streaming dongle for modern entertainment demands, complete with a new Android TV interface, free channels, and a remote. $40 at Google Store

Best early Black Friday 2024 Google Fitbit deals

Google is the parent company of the popular Fitbit smartwatch and fitness tracker brand. As such, a number of Fitbit products are currently on sale on Google's hardware storefront.

Fitbit Ace 3 $40 $80 Save $40 Far from showing its age, the Ace 3 showcases Fitbit's ever-improving user experience. A great pick for kids - and the parents tracking progress. $40 at Google Store

Fitbit Versa 4 $120 $200 Save $80 The Fitbit Versa 4 expands further on the Versa 3, offering the same features with a few extras and refining the design again to match that of the Sense 2. It doesn't offer everything the Sense 2 does in terms of features, but there is plenty here.. $120 at Google Store

Fitbit Charge 6 $100 $160 Save $60 A wearable health and fitness tracker that ties directly into the Google ecosystem, with GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters. $100 at Google Store

Fitbit Inspire 3 $70 $100 Save $30 The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the successor to the Inspire 2, offering all the same features but with a couple of extras, a softer design and a colour touchscreen. $70 at Google Store

Best early Black Friday 2024 Google Nest deals

The Google-owned Nest lineup of smart home devices is also currently discounted, making it an ideal time to bolster your home's overall intelligence.

Nest Audio $50 $100 Save $50 A speaker that slots into your home as well as it slots into Google's speaker ecosystem. Very solid. $50 at Google Store

Nest Thermostat $85 $130 Save $45 Google's Nest Thermostat brings affordable, practical sensibility to smart home climate control with the ability to program your temperature by voice command or in the Google Home app. $85 at Google Store

Nest Doorbell (wired) $100 $180 Save $80 $100 at Google Store