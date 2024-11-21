Black Friday 2024 is just a week away, and major discounts and promotions are now appearing across the consumer tech landscape. Google -- a relatively recent player in the hardware market -- is going all-in on price reductions this year.
Google's official storefront offers an assortment of Black Friday deals that are genuinely worth taking a look at, with the company's recent hardware efforts fairing quite well in the public eye. The recent Pixel 9 series in particular has been a success for Google, from both a PR and a sales volume standpoint .
New iPhone and a side of gift card: Apple's Black Friday deals are in-store credit
Apple has announced its Black Friday deals that start on November 29th. Spoiler alert: it's gift cards.
Best early Black Friday 2024 Google Pixel deals
If you're considering jumping ship to Google's Pixel ecosystem of hardware, Black Friday is arguably the best time of year to get started. The search giant's phones, earbuds, watches, and more are all currently on sale.
Pixel 9
Pixel 9 features a 6.3-inch display and a familiar design. It supports the addition of a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens to its rear camera array alongside Google Gemini and AI features.
Pixel 9 Pro
The Pixel 9 Pro brings a new squared-off design, the Tensor G4 chip, and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots to Google's flagship smartphone line. It's available starting September 4th.
Pixel 9 Pro XL
The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's first pass at an iPhone 15 Pro Max-style giant smartphone, with a Tensor G4 and new AI features like Pixel Screenshots. It's available on August 22nd.
Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge.
Pixel 8a
Google's latest midranger handset, with a 6.1-inch display, a 64-megapixel main camera, 8GB of RAM, and the Tensor G3 chip first found on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones.
Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock
Though more on the expensive side, Google's tablets provides strong optimisation and a unique focus on smart home integration for users.
Pixel Watch 3
The Google Pixel Watch 3 builds on the previous model, introducing a new 45mm size along with the original 41mm watch. Both options feature a larger display with double the brightness. It offers plenty of runner-centric features along with more connectivity with Google's ecosystem.
Pixel Buds A-Series
Google's entry-level wireless earbuds, with an in-ear design, a USB-C charging case, sweat and water resistance, and capacitive touch sensors for interactivity.
Pixel Buds Pro 2
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the first earbuds to be built on the Tensor A1 chipset. The earbuds support Google AI, paired with ANC and Silent Seal 2.0 technology for improved noise cancellation.
Chromecast with Google TV (4K)
The Chromecast with Google TV was Google's attempt to update its streaming dongle for modern entertainment demands, complete with a new Android TV interface, free channels, and a remote.
Best early Black Friday 2024 Google Fitbit deals
Google is the parent company of the popular Fitbit smartwatch and fitness tracker brand. As such, a number of Fitbit products are currently on sale on Google's hardware storefront.
Fitbit Ace 3
Far from showing its age, the Ace 3 showcases Fitbit's ever-improving user experience. A great pick for kids - and the parents tracking progress.
Fitbit Versa 4
The Fitbit Versa 4 expands further on the Versa 3, offering the same features with a few extras and refining the design again to match that of the Sense 2. It doesn't offer everything the Sense 2 does in terms of features, but there is plenty here..
Fitbit Charge 6
A wearable health and fitness tracker that ties directly into the Google ecosystem, with GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, and water resistance up to 50 meters.
Fitbit Inspire 3
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is the successor to the Inspire 2, offering all the same features but with a couple of extras, a softer design and a colour touchscreen.
Best early Black Friday 2024 Google Nest deals
The Google-owned Nest lineup of smart home devices is also currently discounted, making it an ideal time to bolster your home's overall intelligence.
Nest Audio
A speaker that slots into your home as well as it slots into Google's speaker ecosystem. Very solid.
Nest Thermostat
Google's Nest Thermostat brings affordable, practical sensibility to smart home climate control with the ability to program your temperature by voice command or in the Google Home app.