RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker Subscription RoboKiller blocks 99% of spam calls, and right now you can save 58 per cent off and get three years of spam-free calling for only $50.

Whether you're sick of answering a call only to hear a bot on the other line or having to clean up your voicemail inbox to make room for messages that you actually want to receive, I think most can agree that little is more annoying than a spam call. Ahead of Labor Day, however, you can eliminate robo-calls for up to three years for only $50 with RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker.

Is Robo-Killer worth it?

In short, yes. Especially if you're like me, and keep your phone in a permanent do not disturb mode simply to avoid the inevitable spam call or text that aggravates and ultimately distracts from communication deserving of attention, a one time $50 payment to go three years spam-free is worth the investment.

If $50 still seems a bit steep, you can also opt for a one-year subscription for $20 or a two-year commitment for $40.

In addition to its promise to eliminate 99% of spam calls, RoboKiller advertises a predictive call blocking algorithm that quickly intercepts incoming spam calls, using its prohibited list of over 500 million known scammers.

You can also adjust and customize call-blocking levels at any time to ensure you're not missing any pressing calls. Robo-Killer's 58 per cent price drop to $50 from $120 ends in 11 days, so if you don't want any scammers on your radar, make sure this deal is.