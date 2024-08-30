Key Takeaways Google's AI-powered Gmail Q&A feature is rolling out to Android users.

You must have a Gemini subscription to access Gmail Q&A on your Android phone.

Gmail Q&A enables users to search emails on a more granular level.

Google's AI-powered Gmail Q&A feature has started rolling out to Android users. The feature, which allows you to use Google's Gemini AI chatbot to make queries about the content of your Gmail inbox, is already available on the web, and Google says the feature is coming soon to iOS. The rollout began on August 29, and it may take up to 15 days for the feature to become available on your Android phone .

However, as with the web version of Gmail Q&A, the feature is only available with a subscription. You need to be a Gemini Business, Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education, or Gemini Education Premium subscriber, or have a subscription to Google One AI Premium in order to use Gmail Q&A on your Android phone.

Related How to access Gemini Live, Google's new lifelike voice assistant Gemini Live, Google's new voice mode for its AI assistant, is rolling out to Android users, but you'll need the right subscription to access it.

How Gmail Q&A works on mobile

You can query information from your Gmail inbox

Google

Gmail Q&A is already available for the web version of Gmail, and the new Android version is very similar. The biggest difference is that due to the lack of screen real estate, there's no side panel for Gemini in Gmail on mobile. Instead, the Gemini window pops up from the bottom of the screen, which means that some of your Gmail messages are obscured.

You can use the tool to search for specific content within your emails, such as asking it to bring up all of your emails that relate to the end of year accounts. You can also go further and get Gemini to retrieve the information from within the emails themselves, such as asking it to tell you the booking confirmation for the hotel you booked in New York or asking what time the work office party is due to start.

You can ask Gemini questions relating to your emails and their content. The pop-up window includes suggestions such as "Show unread emails from today" and "Get the status of my recent orders", which you can tap to quickly access this information, but you can also enter your own original queries, too.

Gmail Q&A makes searching for emails more granular. You can ask to see unread messages from a specific time period, ask to see all of your messages from a specific person, or even ask to summarize emails about a specific subject.

You can use the tool to search for specific content within your emails, such as asking it to bring up all of your emails that relate to the end of year accounts. You can also go further and get Gemini to retrieve the information from within the emails themselves, such as asking it to tell you the booking confirmation for the hotel you booked in New York or asking what time the work office party is due to start. The information is pulled directly from your emails, without needing to open the relevant email and find the details yourself.

Gmail Q&A is useful but it doesn't come cheap

You'll need a subscription to make use of the feature

Google

If all of this sounds like it would be a useful addition to the Gmail app on your phone, there is a catch. If you want to use Gmail Q&A, you'll need to pay for the privilege, and it doesn't come cheap.

There are five ways to get access to Gmail Q&A. If you're a personal user, your only option is to sign up for a Google One AI Premium subscription, which costs $19.99 per month. As well as unlocking Gmail Q&A, you also get other benefits, including access to Gemini Advanced, the ability to use Gemini in other Google apps such as Google Docs, and 2TB of cloud storage.

If you're using Gmail for business or educational purposes, there are two different tiers available. Gemini Business and Gemini Education start from $20 per user per month and come with monthly usage limits for some of the generative AI features. Gemini Enterprise and Gemini Education Premium start from $30 per user per month and remove the monthly limits.

Currently, even if you only intend to use Gmail Q&A and no other AI features, it's going to cost you $20 a month at least. If you're a Gmail power user, that probably seems more than worth it, but for general users, it may feel a little steep.