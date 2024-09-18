Key Takeaways GM is opening access to 17,800 Superchargers nationwide,

Increased access to fast charging stations remains a crucial component in the wide adoption of electric vehicles in the United States. Last year, just about every major auto manufacturer signed on to adopt the Tesla charging plug, now known as (North American Charging Standard), in their vehicles going forward. GM signed on to a partnership last summer that would grant its electric models access to Tesla's sprawling Supercharger network, and now, just over one year later, that has become a reality.

GM has announced open access to over 17,800 Superchargers across the country. Drivers can now order the GM-approved NACS adapter, which is being sold for $225, right from the company's companion app for use at participating Supercharger locations. You can use the same app to locate available Tesla Superchargers, review the status of a station, as well as initiate and pay for a charging session. This expansion makes long-distance driving, which can often present challenges for auto brands without their own charging infrastructure, more feasible. Tesla established such a dominant lead for so many years in its fast charging network, that opening it up to other manufacturers at a certain point seemed inevitable.

The addition of the Supercharging network adds to the expansive charging infrastructure available to GM electric vehicles. Drivers of GM electrics will now have access to more than 231,800 public Level 2 and DC fast chargers throughout the US and Canada. Vice president of GM energy Wade Sheffer underscored the companies focus on expanding access to charging, saying "GM's ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future," adding "enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless."