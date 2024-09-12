Key Takeaways GM and EVgo are partnering on 400 new fast-charging stalls.

Focus on high-power charging, convenient amenities, and more stalls at flagship locations.

Co-branded stations opening in 2025. The companies aim to install 2,850 DC fast chargers by 202.

As electric vehicle adoption continues -- though at a slightly moderated pace -- the question of where drivers will charge their EVs remains among the most significant challenges to proliferation in the United States. General Motors and EVgo are partnering on 400 new user-optimized fast-charging stalls that will be established at what GM is calling flagship locations all across the US in major metro areas.

Fast charging stations play a key role in the future of the electric vehicle

Stations will offer a mix of CCS and J3400 plugs

GM Chevy Silverado EV

These new flagship charging stalls are being designed with the user-experience in mind, and will feature up to 350kW charging speeds, lighting for use at night, canopies to shield cars from weather while charging, pull-through stations for easier access, and security cameras for peace of mind. Each new flagship station will host up to 20 charging stalls, though GM says some key locations will have significantly more than that.

GM says that ensuring access to charging for the growing EV market is crucial to the future of the format.

GM notes that ensuring access to charging for the growing EV market is crucial to the future of the format. President of EVgo Dennis Kish echoed this sentiment, saying, "the future of EV charging is larger stall count locations, high-power charging, and designing around features that customers love -- such as pull-through access, canopies, and convenient amenities. Through this next evolution of EVgo and GM’s esteemed collaboration, the future of EV charging is here." The co-branded flagship stations will be conveniently located alongside highly trafficked areas in large population centers, such as shopping centers, or near popular dining and coffee shops.

GM, in its statement, said that these placements will provide services and amenities that drivers can take advantage of while charging, but as a frequent road-tripper in my Tesla Model Y I can tell you most fast-charging stops are only about 10-15 minutes. Just enough time to grab a snack and a restroom break before getting back on the road. On X, EVgo said all flagship locations would offer a mix of CCS and J3400 (NACS) plugs, meaning the majority of EVs out on the road today will be able to take advantage of the new infrastructure.

GM and EVgo are targeting 2025 for the opening of the first flagship location, and openings from there should be fairly expedited, leveraging EVgo's prefabrication approach to its charging stalls. The two companies are also continuing to work on expanding charging infrastructure through individual DC fast charging stalls across the country. GM and EVgo plan to build a total of 2,850 DC fast chargers, and have refocused on delivering premium charging experiences via these flagship designs. The 2,000th stall in the network is expected to be installed by the end of 2024.