The Xiaomi 13 lineup is already available in China but it's set to get an international launch during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) event in Barcelona on 26 February 2023. Now, it appears that someone is already putting the phones through their paces.

We've seen plenty of unannounced and unconfirmed phones outed by Geekbench scores in the past and now it looks like Xiaomi has fallen foul of the exact same thing. The company is expected to announce the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Lite, and Xiaomi 13 Pro at MWC and the middle child has already appeared online via Geekbench.

The folks at 91mobiles report that the Xiaomi 13 has appeared in its global configuration on the Geekbench website, confirming some of the phone's key specifications.

The Geekbench result shows the Xiaomi 13 as having the model number 2211133G and managing a single-core score of 1,490 and a multi-core score of 5,111. The result also appears to confirm Android 13 will be the software powering this thing, as expected, and that there will be 12GB of RAM available.

The Xiaomi 13 will ship with Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, as will the Xiaomi 13 Pro. Other key Xiaomi 13 specs include a 6.36-inch display and a 32-megapixel camera up front. Around the back, the cameras will include a 50-megapixel main shooter. A 10 and 12-megapixel pairing will round out the trio.

Back on the inside, there will be a 4,5000mAh battery powered by a 67W fast charge system via the now ubiquitous USB-C connector. That same connector is coming to the iPhone this year, we believe, making it a truly universal charging option.

For those that prefer to charge without any wires the 50W wireless charging option should be more than fast enough. And there's even 10W reverse wireless charging included for powering up your earbuds, too.