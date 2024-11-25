Key Takeaways Impressive acting and directing elevate Gladiator II, making for a fun, watchable sequel.

Narrative twists set against the imminent fall of Rome add layers to the story.

It lacks the grandeur of the original, focusing more on over-the-top action and entertainment.

Nearly a quarter-century later, and Ridley Scott's epic Gladiator has received the legacy-sequel treatment, a not unearned reward for a film that was an awe-inspiring, bloody tale of heroism, revenge, and power. It stood out for its performances, visceral action, and immersive recreation of ancient Rome. It's hard not to compare that movie to this sequel, set 16 years after the original, that starts to follow a similar journey for its hero and brings back some of the same characters as well as the same grand arena.

Gladiator II (stylized with the Roman numeral, naturally), opens with a young soldier named Hanno (Paul Mescal) facing a Roman army led by General Acacius (Pedro Pascal) as they invade his North African town, kill his wife, and subject his people. As a slave, he is given the opportunity to fight and entertain the masses, eventually making his way to Rome where he has a chance to face the General and seek his revenge. The film deviates from the original storyline in a few ways, but despite great acting and directing, can't quite achieve the same power and gravitas of the first film. Gladiator II is more fun than it is dramatic, and feels very of the times. That is, Gladiator II is basically a Marvel movie.

Gladiator II Pros Superb acting

Deft direction

Easy, fun watch despite a long runtime Cons Over-the-top action

Lacking emotion

Gladiator 2 is in theaters now following its November 22 release date. It has a runtime 2 hours and 28 minutes. It is rated R for plenty of violence, blood, and gore.

Gladiator II Release Date November 22, 2024 Director Ridley Scott Cast Paul Mescal , Pedro Pascal , Denzel Washington , Connie Nielsen , Joseph Quinn , Fred Hechinger , Derek Jacobi , May Calamawy , Peter Mensah , Matt Lucas , Alexander Karim , Tim McInnerny , Lee Charles , Chidi Ajufo , Alfie Tempest , Riana Duce , Chi Lewis Parry , Paul Candelent , Hadrian Howard , Alexander Simkin , Mikhail Basmadjian , Matthew Charlery-Smith , Maxime Durand , Lior Raz Runtime 148 minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers David Scarpa , Peter Craig , David Franzoni Studio(s) Paramount Pictures , Universal Pictures , Scott Free Productions , Red Wagon Entertainment Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures prequel(s) Gladiator Character(s) Lucius Verus , Marcus Acacius , Macrinus , Lucilla , Emperor Caracalla , Emperor Geta , Gracchus Expand

What I liked about Gladiator II

Impressive acting and skillful directing

From the opening sequence, a large assault by the Roman fleet on a coastal town, Gladiator II demonstrates Ridley Scott's well-honed skills as a director. Despite how vast the scene is, there is a humanity instilled in the main characters, and the stakes are established quickly in a way that seems effortless. It sets the tone for a film that is swift, watchable, and exciting. Hanno tries valiantly to stir his troops and repel the Roman army, but succumbs to their glory, and winds up imprisoned by the army; his wife dying in battle sets up his path for vengeance and unleashes within him plenty of rage.

While the film starts in a familiar place with Hanno out for revenge and fighting his way to the Coliseum, a pair of characters shake up the narrative. The first is Acacius, who is growing weary of war and bloodshed, and the second is Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former fighter turned promoter and sponsor whose wisdom and politicking is far greater than anyone realizes. These characters fight and plot amid the backdrop of a weakened, chaotic Rome that's on the verge of collapse, with Macrinus using Hanno to make money and pull moves. Under the immature and violent rule of a pair of twins, everyone in the film looks to put themselves in the best position for the future.

The actors are most impressive, particularly Washington, who is at turns captivating and terrifying. He almost overtakes the film, though especially up against Pascal's Acacius, a character who often feels filled with resignation. They are the draw here, including Mescal who very much feels like a big star despite his relatively light acting history. His physical and quiet performance makes him a compelling watch and an easy character to root for.

What I didn't like about Gladiator II

Gone is the grandeur

All of this makes for an interesting, albeit at times a busy story that moves just a bit too quickly. It seems to lack the patience of the original, not trusting that the scale of the Coliseum is enough to wow audiences, or letting tension ahead of a fight draw out. Whereas the fight sequences in Gladiator felt visceral and immersive, the ones here are entertaining but removed. At every step, it feels very much like a modern-day sequel trying to one-up the original.

So, instead of tigers, there's a rhinoceros; instead of a chariot battle, there's a naval battle (with sharks thrown in for good measure). It's all very fun and exciting, but it lacks the immediacy and grandeur of the first film. Much of the film feels unpolished, including the score, which sees Harry Gregson-Williams subbing in for Hans Zimmer. Even the deaths, some of which are pretty sudden and violent, feel less immediate or intimate. The film moves swiftly to tell a big story, and while it certainly doesn't feel as long as its run time, it feels like it's in a hurry to end.

Verdict: Should you see Gladiator II?

Find a big screen to enjoy this easy epic

Despite never living up to its predecessor, Gladiator II is still definitely worth a watch, on the big screen. The original just casts such a large shadow, and it's hard not to want a little more connection to this version. There's an element to it that just feels a bit safer and less trusting of audiences, which is very much a sign of the current movie-making times.