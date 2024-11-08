It might never quite be the perfect time to buy a new smart TV , but there are definitely times when you'll see some low prices making for great value. Super giant TVs in particular are wildly popular right now, mainly because they are widely available at pretty low prices. A confluence of events, from more efficient manufacturing processes to a surplus of supply to smart TV's ability to mine data from consumers, have put big TVs at a low price.

Whether you want to call them giant, super giant, or XXL TVs, these models come in at 85-inches and up, with some hitting the 100-inch mark. There's a lot of consideration that goes into buying them, but if you have the room and the inclination, they are at least worth looking at. As the holiday shopping season commences and Black Friday nears, there are some deals you don't want to miss.

Best early Black Friday giant smart TV deals

If you've been thinking about a new TV, maybe it's time to go big. These smart TVs from some of the top manufacturers are marked down by hundreds of dollars, offering the tempting proposition of bringing a large, immersive screen into your space. Size isn't everything though, so be sure to consider the smart TV's operating system, video format compatibility, and contrast. You'll also want to think about how you're getting it into your home, and who's going to set it up.

TCL 98 Class XL 4K UHD QLED Smart TV $2298 $2798 Save $500 With Google TV, Dolby Vision, and a gaming mode, this giant smart TV by TCL provides a visually stunning screen for those who consume all kinds of content. $2298 at Amazon

Hisense Class U7 Smart TV $1798 $2998 Save $1200 This massive smart TV fetaures bright, vivid colors and detailed 4K resolution, while also supoprting a high refresh for online gaming, live sports, and actino-packed movies. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos provide a faithful film experience. $1798 at Amazon

TCL Q651G $900 $1600 Save $700 This 4K QLED smart TV offers a bright, detailed image backed by a high refresh rate and support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision to enjoy all kinds of content. $900 at Amazon

Hisense U7N $1298 $2200 Save $902 Featuring local dimming zones, quantum-dot color panel, and a native 144hz refresh rate, this TV offers a detailed, bright, and immersive visual experiences suitable for film, games, and sports. $1298 at Amazon

Sony X77L This sizable Sony smart TV features the popular Google TV OS as well as features designed to enhance Sony movies and Playstation gaming. A sutie of features improve motion, contrast, and color accuracy. See at Amazon

Samsung DU9000 $2498 $3998 Save $1500 This giant Samsung smart TV is designed for an immersive viewing experience, providing bright colors and sharp detail on screen. It also includes features to enhance Samsung soundbar for improved audio. $2498 at Amazon