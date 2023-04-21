We can pretty safely assume that Samsung will release at least two foldable in 2023, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 very much on the cards. We can normally expect Samsung to announce its bendy phones in August of any given year, but a new report suggests that might not be the case in 2023.

According to that report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 could see their replacements arrive a little bit sooner than normal.

They're coming sooner than you think

This report comes courtesy of leaker @Tech_Reve on Twitter, someone who has proven to be pretty adept at sharing information about Samsung devices ahead of their release. And according to them, Samsung is already ahead of schedule.

Writing on Twitter, the leaker said that "Samsung Electronics usually starts mass production of foldable phone hinges at the end of June, but this year they will start mass production at the beginning of June." That could potentially have a knock-on effect on the rest of the production cycle, leading the leaker to say that it's "possible that the Galaxy foldable will be released in July this year."

If that turns out to be true then we can expect the next round of Samsung foldable to arrive around a month earlier than normal.

Samsung's hinges are already important because we are expecting them to allow the phone to fold flatter than ever before, reducing the gap around the hinge in the process. It's also hoped that the telltale foldable crease will be less pronounced as a result.

We'll have to wait a little while to see whether this leak comes to fruition, but who wouldn't say yes to Samsung's big 2023 foldable releases arriving a little earlier than usual?