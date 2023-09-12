NordVPN NordVPN NordVPN is one of the leading virtual private networks on the market, providing malware protection, safeguarding your personal information, and bypassing internet censorship. Get a subscription for as little as $3.19 a month. See at NordVPN

Protecting your personal information is more important than ever, with unscrupulous hackers, data brokers, social networks and more all looking to profit off of you. The absolute best way to protect yourself is by routing your Internet traffic through a virtual private network or VPN. These intermediary systems stand in between your home or cellular network and the wild Internet, sanitizing the data and obscuring things that you would prefer remain hidden. Right now, NordVPN has a massive deal on up to 68 per cent off their dependable and secure services.

Why NordVPN Is Worth Your Money

In our roundup of the best VPN services, we had lots of very nice things to say about NordVPN, including that they provide "some of the best VPN speeds out there, keeping them closely aligned with what you are paying your ISP for." Because a VPN intercepts all of your Internet traffic, they can sometimes add latency as the signal makes an extra hop. NordVPN's network is robust enough that it's barely noticeable. This is a huge advantage over their competitors and a huge bonus for their customers.

NordVPN has over 5,000 servers located in 60 countries, so you have a wide variety of options for geographical location. The subscription allows for up to six connections at the same time from one subscription, including PCs, tablets, phones and even gaming consoles. They offer three tiers of plans: the Standard plan offers basic VPN and malware protection, the Plus plan throws in a cross-platform password manager and data breach scanning, and the best value Complete plan also gives you 1TB of cloud storage with next-gen file encryption. All three plans include three free months when you subscribe right now.

This deal is only good through October 18, so take advantage of it now to keep your Internet browsing and personal data safe and secure.